Congressional races in S.C.

U.S. House District 1
House District 1 includes large portions of Beaufort and Charleston counties plus smaller portions of Berkeley, Colleton, and Dorchester counties.
- Joe Cunningham - Democratic - Incumbent
- Nancy Mace - Republican
U.S. House District 2
House District 2 includes all of Aiken, Barnwell, and Lexington counties plus portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties.
- Adair Ford Boroughs - Democratic
- Sonny Narang - Alliance
- Joe Wilson Sr. - Republican - Incumbent
- Kathleen K Wright - Constitution
U.S. House District 3
House District 3 includes Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens and Saluda counties plus portions of Greenville and Newberry counties.
- Hosea Cleveland - Democratic
- Jeff Duncan - Republican - Incumbent
U.S. House District 4
House District 4 includes most of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
- Michael Chandler - Constitution
- Kim Nelson - Democratic
- William Timmons IV - Republican - Incumbent
U.S. House District 5
House District 5 includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties, most of Sumter County and portions of Newberry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
- Moe Brown - Democratic
- Ralph Norman Jr. - Republican - Incumbent
U.S. House District 6
House District 6 includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg counties plus portion of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.
- James E "Jim" Clyburn - Democratic - Incumbent
- Mark Hackett - Constitution
- John McCollum - Republican
U.S. House District 7
House District 7 includes all of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry (Myrtle Beach), Marlboro and Marion counties plus most of Florence County.
- Tom Rice Jr. - Republican - Incumbent
- Melissa Ward Watson - Democratic
