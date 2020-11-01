Congressional races in S.C.

U.S. House District 5

House District 5 includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties, most of Sumter County and portions of Newberry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Moe Brown - Democratic

Ralph Norman Jr. - Republican - Incumbent

U.S. House District 6

House District 6 includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg counties plus portion of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.

James E "Jim" Clyburn - Democratic - Incumbent

Mark Hackett - Constitution

John McCollum - Republican

U.S. House District 7

House District 7 includes all of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry (Myrtle Beach), Marlboro and Marion counties plus most of Florence County.

Tom Rice Jr. - Republican - Incumbent

Melissa Ward Watson - Democratic

