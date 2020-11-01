 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congressional races in S.C.
0 comments
editor's pick

Congressional races in S.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. House District 1

House District 1 includes large portions of Beaufort and Charleston counties plus smaller portions of Berkeley, Colleton, and Dorchester counties.

  • Joe Cunningham - Democratic - Incumbent
  • Nancy Mace - Republican

U.S. House District 2

House District 2 includes all of Aiken, Barnwell, and Lexington counties plus portions of Orangeburg and Richland counties.

  • Adair Ford Boroughs - Democratic
  • Sonny Narang - Alliance
  • Joe Wilson Sr. - Republican - Incumbent
  • Kathleen K Wright - Constitution

U.S. House District 3

House District 3 includes Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens and Saluda counties plus portions of Greenville and Newberry counties.

  • Hosea Cleveland - Democratic
  • Jeff Duncan - Republican - Incumbent

U.S. House District 4

House District 4 includes most of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

  • Michael Chandler - Constitution
  • Kim Nelson - Democratic
  • William Timmons IV - Republican - Incumbent

U.S. House District 5

House District 5 includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties, most of Sumter County and portions of Newberry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

  • Moe Brown - Democratic
  • Ralph Norman Jr. - Republican - Incumbent

U.S. House District 6

House District 6 includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg counties plus portion of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.

  • James E "Jim" Clyburn - Democratic - Incumbent
  • Mark Hackett - Constitution
  • John McCollum - Republican

U.S. House District 7

House District 7 includes all of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry (Myrtle Beach), Marlboro and Marion counties plus most of Florence County.

  • Tom Rice Jr. - Republican - Incumbent
  • Melissa Ward Watson - Democratic
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor's Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | May 20, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News