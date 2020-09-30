City gets traffic enforcement grant

The City of Orangeburg is receiving a grant that will pay for an officer focusing on traffic enforcement.

“The Department of Public Safety has gotten a grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety … for a car and paying the salary of an employee for that car for a year. The grand amount is about $115,000,” interim City Administrator John Singh stated during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Singh said the grant may require a match.

“Whether there’s some match, it is not required at the beginning, but it’s required at the expense of possibly the car. And that car cost would be about ten percent,” Singh said.

“Most likely we’re hoping and we think there’s a good chance there is no match on our end for the equipment and car. But if there is, we’re assuming the worst-case scenario will be a 10 percent match of that $115,000 of $11,522 or less,” Singh said.

The grant stipulates that the car must primarily be used for traffic patrol.

