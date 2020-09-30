City gets traffic enforcement grant

The City of Orangeburg is receiving a grant that will pay for an officer focusing on traffic enforcement.
“The Department of Public Safety has gotten a grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety … for a car and paying the salary of an employee for that car for a year. The grand amount is about $115,000,” interim City Administrator John Singh stated during Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Singh said the grant may require a match.
“Whether there’s some match, it is not required at the beginning, but it’s required at the expense of possibly the car. And that car cost would be about ten percent,” Singh said.
“Most likely we’re hoping and we think there’s a good chance there is no match on our end for the equipment and car. But if there is, we’re assuming the worst-case scenario will be a 10 percent match of that $115,000 of $11,522 or less,” Singh said.
The grant stipulates that the car must primarily be used for traffic patrol.
“This is a highway safety grant, and with it being a highway safety grant, the tasking of the car and the employee will primarily be traffic enforcement and highway safety. So, they can get to calls and so forth, but primarily they will be doing enforcement of speed limits, enforcement of license plate expirations and in general highway safety in the city,” Singh said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a motion to schedule council meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Meetings will begin at 9 a.m.
• Council approved a resolution supplementing the governor’s executive order prohibiting gatherings.
“This is an ordinance supplementing the existing governor’s executive order which addresses gatherings. What this resolution does, it supplements that, and it included gatherings at public and private places, including residences. It set forward what an officer must observe in order to find a violation. That is a large gathering where the participants are not exercising social distance and not wearing protective masks or similar protective devices. It also has the fines for the violation. The owner, landlord, or tenant will be fined $100, and any person attending the gathering and failing to disperse at the direction of a law enforcement officer will have a fine of $50,” City Attorney James Walsh said.
• Council discussed the Weeds and Other Offensive Matters Ordinance. Council will have third reading of the ordinance at the next scheduled meeting.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
