Candidates preparing for Senate District 39 runoff; Stephens, Evans focus on education, health, infrastructure

Voters will head to the polls again Tuesday, but this time there will be only one local race: the Democratic primary for the S.C. Senate District 39 seat.
Candidates Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans were the top vote-getters in the June 9 primary election, but both failed to reach 50% of the vote in the four-way race
Stephens received 4,901 votes, or 41.44%, and Evans received 4,624 votes, or 38.79%.
Voters in Senate District 39 will be heading to the polls on June 23 to choose between the two. The district includes portions of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties.
Stephens and Evans expressed different reactions to the primary results.
Evans said she was inspired by the results.
“My campaign has worked extremely hard, ensuring that my platform has been heard throughout the Senate district. As I have been visiting all areas and meeting with local leaders and citizens on a daily basis, I will not say that I was shocked at the confidence that voters found in this movement. As soon as I was informed that there would be a run-off, there was no hesitation in me continuing to work toward the June 23rd election runoff,” she said.
Stephens expected a close race.
“My anticipation was to maybe get the 50% plus one. However, I understand with a crowded field like that, it’s normally hard for one person to come out as the winner considering the notoriety of those individuals who were actually in the race with myself,” Stephens said.
Both candidates said they are continuing their efforts to reach voters, and also working to attract new voters.
“Because of COVID-19 we are still not venturing out to communities and hosting rallies or forums. So, we’re doing a lot of work by social media, as well as phone calls and some one on one. I’ve been walking certain communities, meeting persons one on one and sharing my story with them,” Stephens said.
Evans said she “will continue the grassroots efforts that got me to this point, meeting with citizens daily, targeting areas where voter turnout was low, assisting voters to meet their needs and speaking with those who may not have voted for me so that I can understand how I can better serve in order for those folks to consider me for the June 23rd election run-off date.”
The two candidates detailed how they are working to keep campaign momentum.
“We’re doing an education campaign, as well as getting out to vote. We’ve been spending some time with those individuals who we think did not go out to the polls to vote in the primary. We’re targeting those individuals with information to them about the significance of this particular race, and its significance on South Carolina and specifically District 39,” Stephens said.
Evans said, “I am definitely building on the grassroots strategies used to get the campaign this far. We are also implementing more media-centered tactics and having several focus groups through Zoom and other media platforms. I personally call voters, allowing them to give me feedback and I work to implement the things that they suggest. Because of COVID-19, I have been very strategic in my strategies and I ensure that health guidelines are always followed as we move through each phase of our campaign goals.”
Stephens stated that his campaign will focus on four areas.
Education and economic development are at the forefront of his campaign, Stephens said. He will also focus on health care and infrastructure.
Evans said she will focus on education reform and properly funding education, job growth, rural road development, broadband technology, health care and income inequality.
She is the owner and operator of People’s Choice Real Estate Service. She is a graduate of Bowman High School, South Carolina State University, Dudley School of Cosmetology, the Real Estate School of South Carolina and the Insurance School at Brewer Insurance Information Service.
Stephens is retired. He is a graduate of St. George High School, and a graduate of South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in social welfare. He served 17 years as a school trustee, including as a member and officer of the former Orangeburg County School Board that was created by legislation in 1997.
The winner of the primary will face Republican Tom Connor in November to replace veteran Sen. John Matthews, who is retiring.
Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office Director Aurora Smalls stated that voters can will be able to cast a ballot at the County Voter Registration and Elections Office until June 22.
The polls will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.
The State Election Commission provided the following rules for voting in the primary runoffs:
• If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.
• If you did not vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.
• Many voters throughout the state will have no runoff to vote in.
• In most cases, your polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due to emergencies. Always check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to vote.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
