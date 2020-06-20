Candidates preparing for Senate District 39 runoff; Stephens, Evans focus on education, health, infrastructure

Both candidates said they are continuing their efforts to reach voters, and also working to attract new voters.

“Because of COVID-19 we are still not venturing out to communities and hosting rallies or forums. So, we’re doing a lot of work by social media, as well as phone calls and some one on one. I’ve been walking certain communities, meeting persons one on one and sharing my story with them,” Stephens said.

Evans said she “will continue the grassroots efforts that got me to this point, meeting with citizens daily, targeting areas where voter turnout was low, assisting voters to meet their needs and speaking with those who may not have voted for me so that I can understand how I can better serve in order for those folks to consider me for the June 23rd election run-off date.”

The two candidates detailed how they are working to keep campaign momentum.

“We’re doing an education campaign, as well as getting out to vote. We’ve been spending some time with those individuals who we think did not go out to the polls to vote in the primary. We’re targeting those individuals with information to them about the significance of this particular race, and its significance on South Carolina and specifically District 39,” Stephens said.