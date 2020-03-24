Candidates file for office in T&D Region

Candidates continue to file for office in The T&D Region.
Republican candidate Michael Bishop has filed for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 seat.
You have free articles remaining.
In Calhoun County, Democrat Ken Hasty has filed for the clerk of court seat.
The candidate filing period closes at noon on March 30.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.