Candidates file for office in T&D Region
Candidates file for office in T&D Region

Candidates continue to file for office in The T&D Region.

Republican candidate Michael Bishop has filed for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 seat.

In Calhoun County, Democrat Ken Hasty has filed for the clerk of court seat.

The candidate filing period closes at noon on March 30.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

