You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Candidates file for Bamberg, Orangeburg county seats
0 comments
alert top story

Candidates file for Bamberg, Orangeburg county seats

{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY vote voting ballot box illustration

Filing for the upcoming statewide party primaries continues.

The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.

In Orangeburg County, Democrat James Wilson has filed for the County Council District 5 seat. That seat is held by County Councilwoman Janie Cooper, a Democrat who has filed for re-election.

In Bamberg County, Democrat Dean Fralix has filed for the County Council District 7 seat. That seat is currently held by Councilman Clint Carter.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News