Candidates file for Bamberg, Orangeburg county seats

Filing for the upcoming statewide party primaries continues.
The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.
In Orangeburg County, Democrat James Wilson has filed for the County Council District 5 seat. That seat is held by County Councilwoman Janie Cooper, a Democrat who has filed for re-election.
In Bamberg County, Democrat Dean Fralix has filed for the County Council District 7 seat. That seat is currently held by Councilman Clint Carter.
