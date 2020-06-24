Calhoun County Council approves changes to 2 subdivision projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS – Building and Planning Department Director Steve Yeargin informed Calhoun County Council that two past projects have new momentum.

“Lakewilde is once again alive after a period of time. There’s some new interest in it, some new investors, and we’re willing to move forward with those. We’re recommending to the planning commission and council that you approve that,” Yeargin said during Monday’s council meeting.

“Really, they’re changing a few things, but the general concept is going to stay the same,” he said.

Yeargin noted the developer of the Lakewilde subdivision has agreed to donate one to three acres to the county.

Yeargin also informed council about the McCord’s Ferry project.

“The subdivision formerly known as Blackwater that joins Orangeburg County, that name has been changed to McCord’s Ferry, and they’re interested in getting that going again, and we would ask for your approval on that,” Yeargin said.

“We have a relatively minor subdivision, High Hills, and it involves seven lots. Very minor thing, we can do that administratively, but I want to make you aware of it,” Yeargin said.