Calhoun County contributing to RMC Express

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County Council has agreed to help with the Regional Medical Center’s effort to open a new facility for patients with lesser ailments and issues.
The hospital plans to develop an RMC Express Care facility on the main campus in Orangeburg.
“What we are going to be providing this community is another option, a cheaper option,” RMC CEO Charles Williams told council on Monday.
“When you go into an urgent care bill, you get some that’s less than $500,” he said.
Williams said the hospital identified a need for a different option for patients who usually visit the emergency department.
“One of the things we looked at was we need something other than just an ED. When we looked at the data from 2016-2017 and we even looked at 2018, we found that 36% of the people coming in our emergency departments really should be there,” Williams said.
According to the Emergency Severity Index, which is a five-point scale, patients classified as levels one through three should be in the emergency department.
Patients on levels four and five should be seen by an urgent care facility, Williams said.
“Those are the folks, you know, they smashed their fingers, they should be at their doctor’s office. But, nine times out of 10, if you don’t have a primary care physician, or you’ve been to work all day and you come home and your child is sick, now you’ve got to come sit in the ED at 8 at night,” Williams said.
“So, what we want to do is we said ‘Let’s offer an urgent care on the campus,’” Williams said.
Williams said the facility will open no earlier than late summer in RMC’s annex building.
The facility will be equipped with nine exam rooms and a dedicated X-ray.
The facility will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Williams informed council that RMC is seeking nearly $250,000 in support. The hospital is owned by Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
“One of the things that Orangeburg County did is they pledged $1.5 million toward the project. The project total, when we looked at all phases, came to $2,081,000. And what we looked at with the ownership structure being 86% to 14%, the 14% we would be asking Calhoun County if you would like to support it, would be roughly $244,186,” Williams said.
“We believe this would be a great support to the community,” Williams said.
Council approved a motion to make the payment in two installments. The first payment will be made this month, and the second payment will be made after July 1, which is the start of the next fiscal year.
Also during the meeting:
• County Administrator John McLaughlin reported that the county will be offering coronavirus testing. Testing will be held June 17 at the Calhoun County Courthouse Annex. Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Williams informed council that the hospital will be converting its adult psychiatry unit into a geriatric psychiatry unit.
Williams reported the unit lost $3 million last year, and a growing geriatric population in the hospital’s service area led to the decision. The hospital will partner with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to employ telepsychiatry, enabling psychiatrists to see these patients around the clock. Williams predicts the new unit will have a yearly income of $1 million.
• Grant Davis of Mauldin and Jenkins, CPA reported on the county’s 2019-2020 audit. Davis reported the county received an unmodified opinion.
• Council gave first reading by title only to an ordinance enlarging the joint county industrial park between Calhoun and Lexington counties.
• Council gave several budget ordinances second reading, including an ordinance regarding the appropriation of funds for the Disabilities and Special Needs Board, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and food service for the county’s public schools; to provide the levy of taxes for capital improvements; to provide fees to operate the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex; to provide fees to operate and maintain water and wastewater; to levy 4.12 mills to operate the Sandy Run Fire District; authorizing funds to maintain the Calhoun County Rural Fire District and for the levy of taxes for county purposes for FY 20-21.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.