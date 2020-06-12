Calhoun County contributing to RMC Express

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County Council has agreed to help with the Regional Medical Center’s effort to open a new facility for patients with lesser ailments and issues.

The hospital plans to develop an RMC Express Care facility on the main campus in Orangeburg.

“What we are going to be providing this community is another option, a cheaper option,” RMC CEO Charles Williams told council on Monday.

“When you go into an urgent care bill, you get some that’s less than $500,” he said.

Williams said the hospital identified a need for a different option for patients who usually visit the emergency department.

“One of the things we looked at was we need something other than just an ED. When we looked at the data from 2016-2017 and we even looked at 2018, we found that 36% of the people coming in our emergency departments really should be there,” Williams said.

According to the Emergency Severity Index, which is a five-point scale, patients classified as levels one through three should be in the emergency department.

Patients on levels four and five should be seen by an urgent care facility, Williams said.