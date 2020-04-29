Calhoun also OKs hospital borrowing; RMC pursing advance payments for Medicare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County Council has given the Regional Medical Center permission to seek proposals to establish a line of credit.

Council also gave the hospital permission to participate in the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program Loan program during Monday’s council meeting.

The hospital is seeking a $24 million loan from the MAAP program.

Regional Medical Center Chief Financial Officer Liza Porterfield said the program will allow hospitals to ask for an advance on future Medicare payments.

“The purpose of this program is to give cash, kind of accelerate cash into hospitals and providers so they will be able to cover and bridge that gap during this period with COVID-19,” Porterfield said.

“This program basically allows us to tap into future Medicare payments that would be due to the hospital, and it allows us to get this money in advance,” she said.

Porterfield said the program is essentially an interest-free loan. There is a 120-day period before the repayment process begins.

“With that repayment, it’s not a big debt where they say you’re going to owe this every month. They will essentially recoup any payments,” she said.