Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign will be opening an office in Orangeburg today.
The office opening comes ahead of the Feb. 29 Democratic primary.
Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver will be greeting volunteers and supporters at the office opening, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 778 Broughton St.
RSVP for the event at https://bit.ly/2UFotih
