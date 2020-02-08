{{featured_button_text}}

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign will be opening an office in Orangeburg today.

The office opening comes ahead of the Feb. 29 Democratic primary.

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver will be greeting volunteers and supporters at the office opening, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 778 Broughton St.

RSVP for the event at https://bit.ly/2UFotih

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Load comments