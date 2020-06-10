Bamberg wins Democratic primary race for sheriff in Bamberg County
0 comments
breaking

Bamberg wins Democratic primary race for sheriff in Bamberg County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- There will be no runoff elections for any county-wide offices in Bamberg County.

County voting officials consulted with the state voter registration office to determine if there was a runoff needed in the Bamberg County sheriff's office race and were informed a runoff will not be needed.

Kenneth Bamberg won the Democratic primary race for sheriff on Tuesday.

Bamberg received 50.35% or 1,807 votes to T. Ben Hay, who received 32.57% or 1,169 votes. Eddie Williams Jr. got 613 votes for 17.08%.

A candidate needs at least 50% plus one vote to avoid a runoff election.

Stephens, Evans in Senate District 39 runoff on June 23

Bamberg will face Republican Fred Smart in the general election Nov. 3.

Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell has served the county since 1978 but chose not to seek re-election.

Darnell is the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina and third-longest-serving sheriff in the United States.

Kenneth Bamberg

Bamberg

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
4
0
0
3
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News