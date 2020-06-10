Bamberg wins Democratic primary race for sheriff in Bamberg County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- There will be no runoff elections for any county-wide offices in Bamberg County.

County voting officials consulted with the state voter registration office to determine if there was a runoff needed in the Bamberg County sheriff's office race and were informed a runoff will not be needed.

Kenneth Bamberg won the Democratic primary race for sheriff on Tuesday.

Bamberg received 50.35% or 1,807 votes to T. Ben Hay, who received 32.57% or 1,169 votes. Eddie Williams Jr. got 613 votes for 17.08%.

A candidate needs at least 50% plus one vote to avoid a runoff election.

Bamberg will face Republican Fred Smart in the general election Nov. 3.

Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell has served the county since 1978 but chose not to seek re-election.

Darnell is the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina and third-longest-serving sheriff in the United States.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1