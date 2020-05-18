Bamberg County Councilman Kinard challenged by Myers

He has numerous goals he would like to accomplish if re-elected.

“Of course we’re going to finish the veteran’s monument on Highway 78. We’re going to get that completed, but also on the next term, I’d like to see more industry come,” Kinard said. “Every industry that has reached out to us to try come has always said the same thing: ‘It looks like you don’t care. It looks like the county doesn’t care, why should we invest millions of dollars into a community that looks like they don’t care?’

“We’re trying to fix that.”

“We’ve got the new annex building, we’ve got the gazebo across the street. That whole area’s looking good, you’ve got the veteran’s monument coming up, it’s looking great,” Kinard said. “We’re trying to make it a better-looking place so industry will want to come.

“I would like to continue that trend, and not raise taxes by doing it. That’s the goal of any council, to want to reduce taxes so that the community and our people that live here can survive.”

Kinard also detailed some of his accomplishments from his last term.