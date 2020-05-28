Bamberg, Comer run for House 90

“I’ve been appointed to various positions by the speaker of the House, and I don’t take that lightly,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg noted that he serves as the first vice chair of the Civil Asset Forfeiture Committee in the House, and a member of the Business Liability Committee.

“I have been entrusted by the speaker of the House to hold key positions in Columbia, and that is a very good thing for our area,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg said he believes he is the best candidate because he is a man of his word, his youth and energy, and his accomplishments.

“I think people who live in House District 90 can actually feel the work that I have done over the last six years,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg said he has several goals he would like to accomplish if he is re-elected.

“One of the more local-centered things that we’d like to keep working on is in the six years I’ve been in office, the City of Denmark has received a lot of money in grant funding to address their water infrastructure. I’d like to keep working on that to eventually ensure that the City of Denmark has a new and updated water system,” Bamberg said.