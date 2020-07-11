You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bamberg, Branchville to hold special elections
0 comments
editor's pick

Bamberg, Branchville to hold special elections

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

Two T&D Region towns will be holding special elections Tuesday.

The Town of Branchville and the City of Bamberg will be holding elections to fill vacant town council seats.

The elections were supposed to be held in the spring, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Branchville citizens will head to the polls to fill the town council seat formerly held by the late Donny Connelly, who stepped down from the position due to health complications.

Candidates Tommy Connelly and Glenn Miller Sr. have filed for the seat. The seat has a remaining term of two years.

The polling locations will be Branchville High School and the community center.

Citizens in the City of Bamberg will head to the polls to vote for the Bamberg City Council District 5 seat.

Wade Wise was the only candidate to file for the position.

The polling locations will be the Bamberg City Civic Center and the Kearse Agriculture Building.

All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor's Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | May 20, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News