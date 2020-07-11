Bamberg, Branchville to hold special elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two T&D Region towns will be holding special elections Tuesday.

The Town of Branchville and the City of Bamberg will be holding elections to fill vacant town council seats.

The elections were supposed to be held in the spring, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Branchville citizens will head to the polls to fill the town council seat formerly held by the late Donny Connelly, who stepped down from the position due to health complications.

Candidates Tommy Connelly and Glenn Miller Sr. have filed for the seat. The seat has a remaining term of two years.

The polling locations will be Branchville High School and the community center.

Citizens in the City of Bamberg will head to the polls to vote for the Bamberg City Council District 5 seat.

Wade Wise was the only candidate to file for the position.

The polling locations will be the Bamberg City Civic Center and the Kearse Agriculture Building.

All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

