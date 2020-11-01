3 Orangeburg County school board seats contested

“We are in trying times now, and I feel that the board has worked well together. With our superintendent, we have addressed a lot of our concerns, and I want to make sure that the parents and teachers have that voice, and I want to make sure that we are able to provide a safe environment for the children,” Edwards said.

“I would like to continue seeing us working on what we’re working on. There are a lot of accomplishments that I can say I felt like we’ve done. The first thing that I was able to be a part of, we merged three districts into one in a short amount of time,” she said. Edwards feels it was done thoughtfully and compassionately."

Chester Palmer is a U.S. Air Force veteran with over 30 years of classroom experience.

“I have been out on the ground with the students for a long time, and I can use my position there. I’ve also served as a board member of the South Carolina Children’s Trust Fund in Columbia. I was appointed by Governor Sanford a few years ago, and I served five years as a board member,” Palmer said.

“I have a really good insight on how things work with the school system, having been in it for such a long time. I do understand the business world, and I do understand what goes on with the schools,” Palmer said.