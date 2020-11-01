3 Orangeburg County school board seats contested

Four of the nine seats on the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees are up for election on Nov. 3.
Candidates are running in three single-member districts. One race is for a countywide at-large seat, meaning all county voters can cast ballots in that race. The single-member seats are drawn the same as county council districts, meaning only voters in the district can cast ballots in a particular race.
Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler is unopposed in her bid for re-election to the District 4 seat.
School District 8
Three candidates are seeking the District 8 seat. Incumbent R.L. Poppy Brown is being challenged by candidates Teresa Hinnant and Jim Ulmer.
District 8 is an at-large district, meaning all voters can cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
R.L. Poppy Brown is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, currently serves as a hospice chaplain and is the pastor of Mt. Olive AME Church in Sumter.
He is a graduate of South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Brown detailed his experience relevant to the school board position.
“Not only do I have actual experience from serving on the board for the last two years, but I have the educational experience as far as going to various trainings and workshops,” Brown said.
He is seeking re-election for several reasons.
“The work is not done,” Brown said. “Myself being actually on the board, I know that we are nowhere where we should be, and I’ve never been a quitter. If I sign up to do something, I’m going to see it through, so that’s why I’m running for re-election.”
He said there will be a focus on properly compensating teachers.
Teresa Hinnant obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in learning disabilities from The Citadel.
She detailed her experience relevant to the school board position.
“I currently serve on the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, and I’ve been on that board for about 15 years, so I have some board-type experience. I was also director of special education in Orangeburg 3 for 20 years, so I do have administrative experience, and dealing with different people in different settings,” Hinnant said.
Hinnant said she is running for several reasons.
“I think with over 40 years of educational experience, I could bring a lot of that expertise to the board. I have experience in regular classroom teaching also, like I said, director of special services. I’m a school psychologist certified, and I did curriculum coordination. So, I have a lot of background in areas that the school board would govern,” Hinnant said.
“When I was director of special ed, I also handled the budget for that department, so I have experience in balancing budgets and making sure that everything’s covered,” Hinnant said.
Jim Ulmer attended Clemson University, where he majored in agricultural engineering. He is a farmer and does some show business work, such as serving as a stagehand. Ulmer has also served as a writer, editor and publisher in the newspaper business.
He detailed his experience relevant to the school board position.
“I’m a businessman. I’ve been to some good schools, and I’ve had to hire people to work for me before, and to work with people before. I’ve seen good, bad and ugly as far as the education people have received. I know in Orangeburg County as a taxpayer and somebody who’s hopefully going to see the county grow and thrive, seen companies have a tough time having an able workforce,” Ulmer said.
“I think we need a change in leadership,” Ulmer said.
“I noticed that the school board voted unanimously to borrow several million dollars. ... Pledge of repayment was that they would increase taxes and collect those taxes to repay the note. And then, in the past few weeks we’ve noticed that they’ve come up where they had figured the millage wrong from the beginning, and we’re $8.7 million in the hole from that,” Ulmer said.
“The product coming out of our schools, on the average, is not the best, not as good as we can do. We should expect a level of excellence that is above what we’re getting,” Ulmer said.
School District 6
Two candidates are seeking to be the District 6 representative. Incumbent Ruby Edwards is being challenged by candidate Chester Palmer.
Only voters who reside in District 6 can cast a ballot in this race.
Ruby Edwards served as an elementary guidance counselor, having worked at Brookdale, Whittaker and Rivelon elementary schools.
She retired from Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 as an educator in 2018.
Edwards said her experience as an educator is beneficial as a school board member.
“I have been an educator my whole life. It’s a passion for me. I truly believe that education is the key for everything. I feel that if the education system is correct, there’s nothing that can’t be done. I love children, I love making sure that they are getting that good education because all my children attended school here in Orangeburg County, and they all got a good education,” she said.
Edwards is seeking re-election to continue serving the students and the teachers in District 6.
“We are in trying times now, and I feel that the board has worked well together. With our superintendent, we have addressed a lot of our concerns, and I want to make sure that the parents and teachers have that voice, and I want to make sure that we are able to provide a safe environment for the children,” Edwards said.
“I would like to continue seeing us working on what we’re working on. There are a lot of accomplishments that I can say I felt like we’ve done. The first thing that I was able to be a part of, we merged three districts into one in a short amount of time,” she said. Edwards feels it was done thoughtfully and compassionately."
Chester Palmer is a U.S. Air Force veteran with over 30 years of classroom experience.
“I have been out on the ground with the students for a long time, and I can use my position there. I’ve also served as a board member of the South Carolina Children’s Trust Fund in Columbia. I was appointed by Governor Sanford a few years ago, and I served five years as a board member,” Palmer said.
“I have a really good insight on how things work with the school system, having been in it for such a long time. I do understand the business world, and I do understand what goes on with the schools,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he’s running for office because “we need help.”
“Being more specific, they have had a problem, of course, with the budgets. I know it’s not the fault of the individuals there because of the $8.7 million budget shortfall,” Palmer said.
“We’ve got to have more trust between the community and the schools. I worked in District 5 for four years, and I saw a lot of things where people did not trust us and the community as a whole. Taxpayers are shelling out a whole lot of money out there to see that we have good schools, and we’ve got to really do a better job,” Palmer said.
School District 2
Five candidates are seeking the District 2 seat. The candidates are Yolanda Hanton, Kenneth Hilliard, Jimmy Montgomery, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Kenita Pitts-Howard.
Only voters who live in District 2 can cast a ballot for the race in the Nov. 3 election.
Sylvia Bruce-Stephens obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management, a master’s degree in business education and management, and a doctorate in business management and decision sciences.
She retired from the Bamberg Job Corps, where she was over the education department. Bruce-Stephens also teaches theology/religion.
Bruce-Stephens detailed her experience relevant to the school board position.
“All my children graduated from school in the Bowman area. I do tutoring at the school. I’m very instrumental in working with the school and with the principal. I have taught the classes on etiquette in Holly Hill,” she said.
Bruce-Stephens noted that she is involved in providing scholarships to students through the various organizations she belongs to.
She is seeking to be elected for many reasons.
“Our children need to know that you care. You can say you love me all you want, but if you don’t care, then I don’t know you care. Because they see things more than they hear things. We need to be available for the children,” Bruce-Stephens said.
“A school board member needs to go to the school, not announced, but unannounced. Go to the school, see what’s going on, to see what else needs to be done and what needs to be brought into the school,” Bruce-Stephens said.
Yolanda Hanton works as a professional counselor, most recently with Orangeburg Area Mental Health. Hanton also owns an insurance agency.
She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminal justice from Claflin University and a degree from South Carolina State University in professional counseling/rehab.
Hanton detailed her experience relevant to the school board position.
“I was the work-based learning coordinator with, and also a school-based counselor through Orangeburg Area Mental Health. Also, through my non-profit, I do advocacy mentorships through my non-profit, which is called CAM Awareness,” Hanton said.
She also noted that she has sponsored an annual back-to-school drive for the past decade.
Hanton is running for office because she is concerned about students’ educational achievement.
“I want to ensure that they obtain the best education possible to prepare them for the future,” Hanton said.
She says she wants to provide multiple pathways for children to achieve.
Kenneth Hilliard is employed at the Food Lion distribution facility in Elloree and has been working there for over two decades.
He served on the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3 school board.
Hilliard stated that he is seeking election for several reasons.
“I want to be a voice for our students. I feel every child should be treated equally. And with my voice being heard, I think I can help with that, or to kind of see to it that everyone is being treated equally. Every child has the right to the same rights,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard identified several goals he would work to accomplish if elected.
“I would look to accomplish making sure that safety is first among all students and teachers. And everything is spread equally across the board for both faculty and staff,” Hilliard said.
Jimmy Montgomery is currently employed at the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. He has also served as a teaching fellow at Scott’s Branch Middle-High School, and he was a teacher at Garden City Preparatory Academy.
Montgomery obtained an associate’s degree in public/human services from Orangeburg- Calhoun Technical College, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University.
Montgomery detailed his experience relevant to the school board position.
“I am a former educator. I have taught for several years. Although I am not teaching anymore, I know the struggles and challenges teachers and students face in the classroom,” Montgomery said.
He is seeking election for several reasons.
“I decided to run for seat two because I wanted to use my voice to advocate for students, making sure they receive a high-quality education. Also, to advocate on behalf of all faculty and staff members," Montgomery said.
“My goals are to focus on student achievement, ensuring that every student achieves the highest academic performance possible; community/parental engagement, creating an environment of collaboration and transparency with the families of students and with our community as a whole; technology and making sure that technology is incorporated into all aspects of education,” Montgomery said.
Kenita Pitts-Howard is a graduate of Claflin University. She is employed as a branch banker with BB&T bank.
Pitts-Howard previously worked at South Carolina State University as the assistant director of admissions and student services program coordinator.
Pitts-Howard stated that she has experience relevant to the school board position, including serving on the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees.
“I’ve also been the vice president for Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5’s BootStraps Mentoring Foundation Board of Directors. I’ve also served on the board of directors for the Wesley Foundation,” Pitts-Howard stated.
Pitts-Howard is seeking to be elected for several reasons.
“I’m seeking election because I see the need for change. I ran for a seat two years ago, and the things that I talked about two years ago still have not come to pass,” Pitts-Howard said. “Our students deserve better, our students deserve exposure and they deserve every opportunity possible."
