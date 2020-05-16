3 Democrats seek to become Bamberg County sheriff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Democratic candidates are running to replace longtime Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell, who is retiring.

Kenneth Bamberg, T. Ben Hay and Eddie Williams Jr. will all be on the ballot in the June 9 Democratic primary.

Republican Fred Smart is also running for sheriff.

Kenneth Bamberg

Bamberg is a senior investigator in the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

He stated he wants to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“I’m qualified, I’m energized and I’m committed. I’m trying to make a positive difference with law enforcement in Bamberg County. I believe that when we work together with the community that we serve, that we can overcome many of the challenges that we face,” Bamberg said.

“There are four key things that I would like to try and focus on. That is to increase law enforcement visibility throughout the county, to implement a system to check on and take care of our senior citizens and elderly citizens that we have here. It is more effective community-oriented policing, and basically just to serve and to protect,” Bamberg said.