Governor vetoes local projects; domestic violence, homeless shelter funding among cuts

Several local projects stand to lose funding unless lawmakers override Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes.
The local funding includes $1.6 million to open the old U.S. Highway 301 bridge in Santee to pedestrians, and $1.5 million for a domestic violence shelter in Orangeburg.
Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, is hopeful lawmakers will override the governor’s vetoes on Tuesday.
The money set aside for local communities represents, “an investment in all of those communities,” he said.
“These are state tax dollars we are using for public purposes,” Hutto said.
The Republican governor vetoed more than $150 million in spending on 226 projects on Friday.
They included the following projects that are either in The T&D Region or supported by area lawmakers:
• Orangeburg County domestic violence shelter – $1.5 million
• Orangeburg senior community center – $50,000
• Calhoun County Museum preservation – $100,000
• Palmetto Trail Highway 301 pedestrian bridge – $1.6 million
• Samaritan House – $50,000
• Medical Miniseries – $8,000 to help bring doctors to local churches
• S.C. Retired Educators Academic Tutorial Services – $200,000
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, is hopeful the vetoes will be overridden. She’s the CEO of CASA Family Systems, which runs the local domestic violence shelter and provides other services in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
“Quite frankly, this is an opportunity to do much-needed renovations to our shelter to make it a safe and enjoyable environment for our domestic violence survivors,” she said.
CASA had planned to build a new shelter, but decided to renovate the current one instead, Cobb-Hunter said. The organization was in the midst of a fundraising effort before the coronavirus pandemic hurt those efforts.
The old U.S. Highway 301 bridge was built in 1945, connecting Santee to Clarendon County. It was closed to vehicle traffic in 1987. Pedestrians continued to enjoy the bridge until 2017.
The funding would help with the effort to reopen the bridge to tourists and locals, Hutto said. Plans call for lighting, fitness areas and other improvements.
It would also become an important link in the Palmetto Trail, which is being developed as a path for pedestrians and mountain bikers from the mountains to the coast.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said the amount of money requested for the area was fair. He sought $50,000 for the Samaritan House homeless shelter and $50,000 for the development of a senior center in the New Brookland-Stilton Road area.
Govan said he’s surprised the governor vetoed local projects when lawmakers worked with him to address statewide concerns like economic development and education.
“I’m very disappointed the governor vetoed projects for common citizens,” he said. Govan said those citizens also pay taxes, like the groups the governor champions.
While $50,000 may not seem like a lot to the governor, it would be a tremendous help to the Samaritan House, Govan said.
The lawmakers are hopeful the governor’s vetoes will be overridden.
Cobb-Hunter said the budget funds these local projects one time, not year after year.
She noted the General Assembly took extra steps this year to be transparent and ensure it was clear which lawmakers requested money for particular projects.
“I am hopeful the vetoes will be overridden,” Cobb-Hunter said.
If CASA receives the funding, it will make sure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, she said. “We wouldn’t have it any other way.”