Governor vetoes local projects; domestic violence, homeless shelter funding among cuts

Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said the amount of money requested for the area was fair. He sought $50,000 for the Samaritan House homeless shelter and $50,000 for the development of a senior center in the New Brookland-Stilton Road area.

Govan said he’s surprised the governor vetoed local projects when lawmakers worked with him to address statewide concerns like economic development and education.

“I’m very disappointed the governor vetoed projects for common citizens,” he said. Govan said those citizens also pay taxes, like the groups the governor champions.

While $50,000 may not seem like a lot to the governor, it would be a tremendous help to the Samaritan House, Govan said.

The lawmakers are hopeful the governor’s vetoes will be overridden.

Cobb-Hunter said the budget funds these local projects one time, not year after year.

She noted the General Assembly took extra steps this year to be transparent and ensure it was clear which lawmakers requested money for particular projects.

“I am hopeful the vetoes will be overridden,” Cobb-Hunter said.

If CASA receives the funding, it will make sure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, she said. “We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

