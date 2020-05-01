Governor to lift 'work-or-home' order May 4

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that the statewide “work-or-home” order will be lifted and returned to voluntary status on Monday, May 4.

The governor also announced that beginning on May 4, restaurants throughout South Carolina may provide outdoor customer dining service in addition to existing take-out, curbside and delivery services.

The governor also announced that he has lifted Executive Order 2020-19 because CDC guidance identifying “hotspots” throughout the country, which constituted the basis upon which short-term rental companies were to deny reservations, has since lapsed and was not renewed.

The governor has also lifted Executive Order 2020-14, which required individuals entering the state from the same “hotspots” to self-quarantine for two weeks.

McMaster and state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell strongly urged anyone considered to be “at-risk” based on CDC guidance to limit exposure to others and for all South Carolinians to continue prioritizing their travels between home and work, when possible. Anybody who is sick or is showing symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact a healthcare provider and self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.