“It’s fine that Vance is growing. We have to grow,” Lashondia Wright said at the Vance Town Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

“Now we just need to catch up to the traffic. We’re trying to be proactive and prevent what will happen if we don’t nip it in the bud,” Wright said. “We don’t want anybody’s life lost because we didn’t say anything.”

Wright operates a child development center and after-school facility on Old Number Six Highway, just west of the intersections of Mill Creek Road and Vance Road.

She said minor collisions are occurring more frequently as vehicles on the highway enter and leave her facilities and the nearby dollar store, convenience store, car lot, restaurant, and residences, in addition to several side roads.

The numerous roads and driveways often confuse motorists and pose a safety hazard, area resident Christopher Mazyck said. “It’s a near hit-and-miss all the time,” he said. “It’s dangerous (for me) to cross the road to my mailbox.”

Truck driver and former Vance councilman James White noted that S.C. Highway 6 is the primary connector between Interstate 95 and the landings and subdivisions along the south shore of Lake Marion.

Vance Mayor Michael Aiken Sr. thanked the South Carolina Department of Transportation for installing “intersection ahead” signs on S.C. 6.

But numerous residents said additional measures are needed to, as Wright put it, “remind (drivers) to take it down a notch,” such as:

Lowering the speed limit, presently 45 mph, to 35 mph within the town limits.

Adding signs informing motorists of pedestrians and children in the area.

Extending the no-passing zone.

Installing a flashing yellow caution light at the intersection with Vance Road.

“I believe there are things we can do to help with the speeding,” state District 95 Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said. She suggested that the Department of Transportation’s rural road safety program might provide some “remedies.”

But she added that the DOT “has to go by its rules” when determining appropriate traffic control devices.

She thanked Brian W. Heape, DOT’s newly appointed interim District 7 engineer, for attending the meeting. “He is here, hearing all this first-hand,” she said. He was observed paying close attention and taking copious notes.

Heape told the audience that DOT “looked at the situation” and made some minor modifications, such as installing the signs advising drivers of intersections ahead.

Then, at the mayor’s request, DOT engineers took a second look.

After reviewing “crash data,” Heape said, “the engineers recommended some minor additional steps,” primarily “extending the no-passing zone on either side of Prizzaro Road, approximately 300 feet.”

That recommendation was accepted and the Holly Hill maintenance unit will extend the no-passing zone “in the near future,” Heape said.

“We’re certainly ready to consider other things,” he added. “We take an incremental approach. We have to rely on the data. It’s about balancing efficiency and safety. We want to make sure we are doing our due diligence with both.”

Turning from traffic flow to water flow, Rep. Cobb-Hunter acknowledged the long-time drainage and flooding issues in eastern Orangeburg County.

For years, various state and county officials pointed fingers “back and forth” over who is responsible for remediating them – but that “doesn’t matter,” she said. “We want to get it fixed.”

Cobb-Hunter saw a glimmer of hope when Gov. Henry McMaster created a commission to look at flooding issues throughout South Carolina. That commission led to the creation of an Office of Resiliency.

“They talked about wanting to know first-hand what the problems are, so that we could address them at the state level,” the veteran legislator said. Public hearings were held across the state, including one in Orangeburg.

“We put $200 million in the state budget that went to the Office of Resiliency,” Cobb-Hunter related. “I wish I could tell you that money was going to address the problems that were identified at that public hearing.”

However, the agency director informed Cobb-Hunter that nearly all of that money will be spent preserving wetlands.

“Now, I’m a true-blue, true-green environmentalist tree hugger, whatever you want to call it, from way back, as well as a supporter of conservation, and I believe in protecting wetlands,” she said.

But that’s not how she thought this money was going to be spent, and when she said so, “I was told that they are going to come back to us next year and ask for money to address the stormwater drainage and all of that.”

“That ain’t what y’all want to hear, and I know that,” Cobb-Hunter said. “Y’all have been more than patient, but I’m asking you to do what you have been doing” to encourage the full Legislature to allocate the money next year.

Meanwhile, “we’ve got to stop putting trash in our ditches because all that is doing is making it worse,” she said. “It clogs them up so the water has nowhere to go.”

Cobb-Hunter and Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. thanked each other for their willingness to work together in service to the public.

Both of the elected officials reiterated their open-door policies. “Call me. Ask me. I’m not a mind reader,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Dana Vogt underscored that. “We, the community, have to be their ears and eyes to bring that information to them. They can’t address what they don’t know. And ask them how the citizens can help them get things done.”

Council Chairman Wright said it’s not always simple to get things done because “we all have different agendas.” However, “I do believe in teamwork, and if we work together (on shared goals), we could have a better community.”

Cobb-Hunter invited the public to attend the Concerned Citizens meetings at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and on the first Sunday of each month in the James “Boy” Davis Senior Citizens Center on Old Number Six Highway, next door to the health clinic.

Additional coming events announced during the meeting:

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 until 9 p.m. in the County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, featuring free food, school supplies, music, vendors, giveaways, and fireworks.

The James E. Clyburn Scholarship & Research Foundation’s annual Back to School Bash, Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, in partnership with Save the Children. Free clear book bags, supplies, food, and haircuts for all students, and bicycle giveaways.

The annual Ollie Johnson Memorial I-95 Health Fair, Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Santee Conference Center, featuring blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, kidney, prostate, and vascular tests and screenings, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, dental health, mental health, and more. Find more details at www.canzaterclassic.com or i95hfaccess@gmail.com or 803-255-0003.

The Clyburn Foundation Mobile Food Bank, in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank, Friday, Aug. 4. Pick up starting at 11 a.m. at the Santee Conference Center, or email canzaterclassic.com/food to schedule a local delivery via DoorDash.

The Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Memorial Brunch, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. in the Santee Conference Center. Visit https://eightpillarsofsc.org for tickets.

In other business:

The council decided to leave the ad valorem property tax rate unchanged at 50 mills for the coming year.

The council agreed to increase the insurance coverage on the town’s buildings. The premium will increase by $249.50 a year.

The next regularly scheduled monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the Family & Friends Center on Camden Road.