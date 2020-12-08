Government offices closing to public; coronavirus concerns lead to changes

The Orangeburg County Courthouse, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg city offices and Calhoun County Administration offices have all been closed to the public because of the coronavirus.

The Orangeburg County Courthouse, located 151 Docket Street, closed after some employees testing positive.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says the courthouse will be cleaned from top to bottom.

The closure will also give people several days away from each other.

“We think that’s the right thing to do,” he said, noting the county is “erring on the side of caution.'

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed two deputies at the courthouse do have COVID – one has been quarantined and the other has been hospitalized. The deputies have been separated from contact with the public and the rest of sheriff’s office personnel.

The courthouse is tentatively scheduled to resume normal operations at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

The offices located in the courthouse include the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Probate Court, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, Circuit Court, Family Court and Master in Equity.