Government offices closing to public; coronavirus concerns lead to changes

The Orangeburg County Courthouse, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg city offices and Calhoun County Administration offices have all been closed to the public because of the coronavirus.
The Orangeburg County Courthouse, located 151 Docket Street, closed after some employees testing positive.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says the courthouse will be cleaned from top to bottom.
The closure will also give people several days away from each other.
“We think that’s the right thing to do,” he said, noting the county is “erring on the side of caution.'
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed two deputies at the courthouse do have COVID – one has been quarantined and the other has been hospitalized. The deputies have been separated from contact with the public and the rest of sheriff’s office personnel.
The courthouse is tentatively scheduled to resume normal operations at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
The offices located in the courthouse include the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Probate Court, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, Circuit Court, Family Court and Master in Equity.
Individuals are asked to pay attention to any correspondence they may have received from the offices, as some services will be virtual and limited proceedings will be taking place remotely.
Individuals are also encouraged to contact the office they need directly, as there will be limited phone hours throughout the closure.
As new information is received, some changes may occur, Young said.
The Orangeburg County administrative offices at 1437 Amelia Street remained open Tuesday.
City of Orangeburg offices
The City of Orangeburg’s administrative offices and its Department of Public Safety have temporarily closed their offices to walk-in traffic.
“We have taken measures to limit access to protect employees and the public,” interim City Administrator John Singh said. The measures were taken Monday.
The offices were closed because COVID cases are over 20 percent positive.
Singh said the city will continue to monitor the numbers and see if they go down. He says the trigger to reopen offices will be for the percent positive to fall to 17% or below.
For assistance, individuals should call 803-533-5900 for non-emergencies. Individuals needing municipal court should call 803-533-5921. After-hours ODPS dispatch is 803-534-2812.
Singh said the Hillcrest golf course remains open, although it will continue to follow COVID protocols.
The City of Orangeburg is encouraging residents to call or use online services in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Many transactions and payments can be completed online at www.orangeburg.sc.us.
Support Local Journalism
The city’s mailing address is P.O. Drawer 387, Orangeburg S.C. 29116 or 979 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.
Envelopes are in the lobby of City Hall for tax and business license payments. The drop box for the payments is outside of City Hall.
The number for city hall is 803-533-6000.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County offices were closed to the public this week due to COVID-19. The offices will be closed until further notice.
Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said the offices are trying to limit the amount of exposure between employees and the general public due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the community.
Citizens will be required to make appointments. County offices can be reached at the following numbers:
• Auditor: 803-874-3623
• Delinquent tax collector: 803-874-4021
• Treasurer: 803-874-3519
• Building and planning: 803-874-4201
• Tax assessor: 803-874-3613
• Voter registration: 803-874-2929
• St. Matthews Magistrate: 803-874-1112
• Sandy Run Magistrate: 803-794-4706
Citizens and businesses are encouraged to conduct business online, using the drop box located at the treasurer's entrance of the Annex building or by email.
The Calhoun County Courthouse is also closed to the public except to file documents, McLauchlin said. The Museum and Cultural Center as well as the Animal Control offices are also closed to the general public.
The offices can be reached at:
• County Courthouse: 803-874-3524
• Probate Court: 803-874-3514
• Museum and Cultural Center: 803-874-3964
• Animal Control: 803-874-2914
Bamberg County
Government offices and the courthouse remain open.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.