'You wasted a lot of money’: Graham says big win shows Dem spending not enough in S.C.

Some of Harrison’s copious cash also went toward an effort to drive conservative voters toward a Constitution Party candidate, who -- even though he had dropped out to endorse Graham -- still remained on ballots. Graham and other Republicans condemned the effort, and the candidate, veterinarian Bill Bledsoe, demanded Harrison take down the “dirty tricks” ads.

It was unclear how much Bledsoe’s margin could affect either candidate, but even after an aggressive print and ad campaign by Harrison and supportive outside groups, the strategy seemingly fell flat. In the end, Bledsoe earned just a little more than 1 percentage point of the vote.

As outside groups became involved, even more money poured into the state that, combined with the candidates’ coffers, resulted in wall-to-wall television and digital advertising Graham frequently referenced on the trail. The money became a refrain among Republicans decrying what they described as an exorbitant influx from out-of-state Democrats trying to effectively buy the seat.