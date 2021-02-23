Wright re-elected Denmark mayor

DENMARK – City of Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright has been re-elected.

Wright defeated challenger Deanna Miller Berry in a runoff, receiving 320 votes to Berry’s 270 votes.

It was announced that a runoff between Wright and Miller Berry would be held on Feb. 23 after the city’s Feb. 9 municipal election.

Election results from the Feb. 9 election showed Wright received 239 votes, and Berry received 225 votes.

Also on Feb.9, three candidates were elected to at-large city council seats.

Candidate Rosa Ray James received the most votes, with 242, to be elected to city council. Incumbents Jake Bookard and Bonnie Love were successfully re-elected, receiving 220 votes and 209 votes respectively.

Incumbent James Robinson lost his seat with 184 votes. Candidate Jasmine Ebron received 143 votes and candidate Chris Murray received 140 votes.

The runoff results will be made official Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Kearse Agricultural Building located in Bamberg.

