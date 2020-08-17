Women’s suffrage: ‘All of us have a job to do’; centennial anniversary of 19th amendment celebrated downtown

“All of us have a job to do and all of us have a role to play,” she said.

Orangeburg County Clerk of Court Winnifa B. Clark remarked, “I believe we women are the answer in this 21st century to solve the problems that we are facing today.”

“I am convinced of the statement made by one of our greatest women of this world, Sojourner Truth, ‘If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back and get it right-side up again,’” Clark said.

“Our voices, women, must be heard in November and after November,” she added.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “This historic centennial offers an opportunity to celebrate this milestone of democracy.”

The Times and Democrat Publisher Cathy Hughes noted in her opening remarks, “The right to vote was earned by a lot of hard workers. There was no gift involved. The work had been going on for decades and the Aug. 18 day was when the 36th state, Tennessee, ratified the amendment making it the law of the land.”

“It makes me proud as the publisher of The Times and Democrat to report that in the Aug. 20, 1920 edition, The T&D expressed its opinion on women’s suffrage,” she said.