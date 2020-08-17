Women’s suffrage: ‘All of us have a job to do’; centennial anniversary of 19th amendment celebrated downtown

“We have to understand that there is a role for all of us,” Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said Monday at the Women’s Suffrage Commemoration Event held at DORA’s Downtown Market Pavilion.
The Orangeburg Democrat served as the keynote speaker of the event, which recognized the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920.
“I think it is so appropriate and so fitting that 100 years later, on one of the majority tickets, we have a woman of color who is poised to become, if the voters so choose, the next vice president of the United States,” Cobb-Hunter said.
She noted that the ratification of the 19th Amendment didn’t grant all women the right to vote.
“Not all women were included and the ‘not all women’ are women of color – Black, brown and otherwise – were not included in the right to vote,” she said.
It wasn’t until 45 years later, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, that discriminatory voting practices were outlawed.
Cobb-Hunter urged those in attendance, “Don’t look to elected officials, don’t look to people with titles and think you can gain something from them or learn something from them. I would suggest to you, based on my experience, most of the leaders, women leaders in particular, that I have met, are women who have no title.”
“All of us have a job to do and all of us have a role to play,” she said.
Orangeburg County Clerk of Court Winnifa B. Clark remarked, “I believe we women are the answer in this 21st century to solve the problems that we are facing today.”
“I am convinced of the statement made by one of our greatest women of this world, Sojourner Truth, ‘If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back and get it right-side up again,’” Clark said.
“Our voices, women, must be heard in November and after November,” she added.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “This historic centennial offers an opportunity to celebrate this milestone of democracy.”
The Times and Democrat Publisher Cathy Hughes noted in her opening remarks, “The right to vote was earned by a lot of hard workers. There was no gift involved. The work had been going on for decades and the Aug. 18 day was when the 36th state, Tennessee, ratified the amendment making it the law of the land.”
“It makes me proud as the publisher of The Times and Democrat to report that in the Aug. 20, 1920 edition, The T&D expressed its opinion on women’s suffrage,” she said.
Hughes read the 1920 opinion, as it appeared in The T&D, “The Times and Democrat is a believer that things in politics will be miraculously transformed by the infusion of women in the political life of the various states. The right of man to vote is based on nothing that does not make an argument for a woman to vote. While the women in our midst may feel backward, there’s only one thing to do: Accept the full responsibility of citizenship and vote your conscience.”
“I’m not sure I would’ve written the ‘backward’ part, but the urge to action is as true today as it was 100 years ago,” Hughes said.
She repeated, “Accept the full responsibility of citizenship and vote your conscience.”
Sponsors for Monday’s event included: Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg; Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg; Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews; Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg; the S.C. Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus; the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association; Orangeburg County; Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast and EmpowerHer, the Orangeburg Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
Other contributors include the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and CPM Credit Union, as well as local historians Richard Reid and Gene Atkinson, the Orangeburg County Historical Society and the South Carolina Historical Society.
