Wilson to focus on jobs; congressman says impeachment trial is ‘bad precedent’

Congressman Joe Wilson says he will focus on recovering jobs lost during the pandemic in the upcoming year.
“I’m working with local chambers, and of course Orangeburg has a wonderful chamber of commerce, and I’m grateful to work with them in any way that we can to promote jobs,” the 2nd District congressman said.
“A year ago, we had the lowest unemployment in history in our state, and so we want to resume all we can to recover the jobs from the virus,” Wilson said.
“I am excited to see that we are recovering. The unemployment rate in South Carolina is 4.6%. Actually, that’s remarkable. Last year it was 2%, and there were actually more jobs than there were people,” Wilson said.
Wilson spoke during his legislative agenda press tour, highlighting his 2021 agenda. The Republican congressman represents the western portion of Orangeburg County.
In 2021, he plans to focus on job creation and economic growth, defeating the pandemic, national security, safeguarding the military and promoting conservative solutions.
Wilson noted his service on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and specifically noted his service on the Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and the Environment, as well as the Subcommittee on Middle East, North African and International Terrorism, as an avenue to build relationships with global companies and promote South Carolina, leading to investments and jobs being created in the state.
Wilson also spoke on the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccination of Americans. Wilson said Congress is working with states to address issues, including state-reported vaccine shortages.
“We had a conference call last Wednesday with all seven members of our delegation, and with Gov. McMaster. Some of the hospitals were holding back on vaccines because they thought they would need them for the second vaccine. Which makes sense, except for one thing, they were going to get replacements. And so, we needed to accelerate,” Wilson said.
“If any of them get a vaccine, use it right away, and vaccinate as many as you can. There would be a push, and we’d be there pushing with the governor for additional vaccines to be provided to get the second shot,” Wilson said.
“These are practical problems that are being addressed in a bipartisan manner,” Wilson said.
He also spoke on President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
Wilson said he was pleased when Republican senators reached out with a smaller, alternate plan “because the $1.9 trillion bill includes things that just shouldn’t be there. For example, a bailout of big-city governments. They’ve been irresponsible for years, and so they’re in trouble.
“What we’re trying to do is help families, not big-city mayors.”
Wilson said much of the money from prior recovery bills hasn’t been spent yet.
“Before you spend $1.9 trillion, which is passing debt on to our children and grandchildren because they’re going to be stuck with this, and this has been a traditional issue that I’ve tried to deal with over the years, and that is that I don’t want the government to waste the money, but at the same time if they’ve still got money in the bank from a prior bill, they should let us know,” Wilson said.
“We need to know what money there is to either be reprogrammed or spent within the projects, but it’s billions of dollars, and I’m not complaining, which have not been spent,” Wilson said.
Wilson also reflected on November’s presidential election and the claims of voter fraud. He expressed a need for election reform.
“The constitution provides, Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 specifically states that the election qualifications are to be enacted into law by general assemblies, by state legislatures. And so, I want the state legislatures to look back, there were problems. For example, courts intervened, I think inappropriately, to extend, in Arizona, to extend by a week the registration of voters. That should have been a legislative matter, not a court matter. In Pennsylvania, the court intervened, and extended absentee voting with ballots, whether they have a postmark or not, additionally to three to five days. Again, that’s a decision of the General Assembly, of the state House and Senate.
“The court shouldn’t be doing that,” Wilson said.
Wilson also spoke on the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
“Well, sadly, to me, it is a distraction. In some ways, I feel bad for President Biden because this is going to distract from him trying to serve our country. To me, this is a former president,” Wilson said.
“To me, it’s a bad precedent that we would go after a former president,” Wilson said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530