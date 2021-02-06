Wilson to focus on jobs; congressman says impeachment trial is ‘bad precedent’

Wilson said much of the money from prior recovery bills hasn’t been spent yet.

“Before you spend $1.9 trillion, which is passing debt on to our children and grandchildren because they’re going to be stuck with this, and this has been a traditional issue that I’ve tried to deal with over the years, and that is that I don’t want the government to waste the money, but at the same time if they’ve still got money in the bank from a prior bill, they should let us know,” Wilson said.

“We need to know what money there is to either be reprogrammed or spent within the projects, but it’s billions of dollars, and I’m not complaining, which have not been spent,” Wilson said.

Wilson also reflected on November’s presidential election and the claims of voter fraud. He expressed a need for election reform.