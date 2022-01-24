Wilson: Reverse Biden policies; congressman: Build Back Better puts programs at risk

Congressman Joe Wilson says he’s proud whenever he travels along the interstates in Orangeburg County.

From the speculative buildings under construction at several of the county’s industrial parks to his work with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and Orangeburg County Economic Development Commission, the Republican said the growth “is so positive.”

Wilson, who recently toured his district, noted he’s “really grateful” for the growth in Opportunity Zones.

Opportunity Zones, an initiative authored by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, received bipartisan approval. It was enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, allowing federal tax incentives for investment in economically distressed areas.

As for national issues, Wilson spoke about inflation, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” domestic spending package and COVID-19.

The 2nd District congressman proposes reversing “all policies of the Biden administration.”

“By stopping the (construction of the) Keystone pipeline, the costs of transportation skyrocketed,” Wilson said, noting that gas prices increased by 60 percent.

Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline began under former President Donald Trump, despite being stalled under the Obama administration.

Had it been completed, it would’ve moved up to 830,000 barrels of crude daily, connecting Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden canceled the pipeline’s border crossing permit in January, citing concerns that burning oil sands crude could worsen climate change.

Wilson said one of the ripple effects of high oil prices is inflation.

“Inflation is at the highest rate in 40 years,” Wilson said.

Even with employees receiving pay raises, Wilson said the additional income is being undone due to inflation on commodities.

Wilson further noted about Biden’s proposed “Build Back Better” plan, “I don’t like any of it.”

He noted he supports what Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said of the proposed plan, defining it as “fiscal insanity.”

Wilson said Biden’s proposed plan “puts at risk Medicare and Social Security” funding.

As for COVID-19 concerns, Wilson noted he’s, “Very proud of Governor (Henry) McMaster’s” handling of South Carolina’s response.

Wilson noted McMaster has been “very responsible,” especially because he didn’t close small businesses during the major virus outbreak.

As for the national response, Wilson said, Biden has had the opportunity to help Americans as the virus continues to spread.

“But he failed” to get more supplies, vaccines and testing available, Wilson said.

Wilson praised Trump for the development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines under Operation Warp Speed.

Wilson noted that his 2022 agenda includes creating jobs and economic growth, promoting conservative solutions, combating inflation and safeguarding the nation’s military and security.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

