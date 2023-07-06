The director of “Love Learning with Motivational Mentors” gave a progress report at the Vance Town Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

Laura Washington introduced herself as a Eutawville native who has lived in Vance for 28 years. She has worked with the Orangeburg Boys & Girls Club for 16 years and with LLMM since 2015.

LLMM started an after-school program two years ago. At first it was held at Vance-Providence, St. James-Gaillard and Holly Hill Elementary schools.

It has since moved to the town-owned Family & Friends Center at 608 Camden Road and obtained a bus to transport the children, she continued.

The program includes character building, life skills, arts, dance, sports, fitness, and recreation, and also utilizes the town-owned park down the street.

During the academic year, the after-school program operates three or four days a week and serves 25 to 30 children.

The summer program operates from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. five days a week and provides breakfast, lunch, and a snack for each of the 45 to 50 participants.

The program is taking a week off for the Independence Day holiday and will resume on Monday, July 10. Call 803-747-4130 for details.

Washington informed the town officials that the program has grant funds assured through 2015, and she thanked them for allowing her to use the Family & Friends facility.

“We thank you for being part of Vance,” Mayor Michael Aiken Sr. replied. “This is what Vance is all about. We work together. We have facilities available. When organizations come and we see they can better our community, we welcome you with open arms.”

In other business:

The council gave second and final reading to an ordinance amending its agreement with the Municipal Association of South Carolina for the collection of business license fees. Most of the cities and towns in the state are doing likewise.

The Vance Fire Department will hold its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the fire station. Prospective members are encouraged to attend. Not all members have to suit up and enter burning structures. Fire departments also rely on people who can provide first aid, traffic control, and other essential tasks in the event of an emergency.

Aiken announced that Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College offers a defensive driving course once a month. The next course is scheduled for July 11 and 13 from 6 until 10 p.m. both evenings. The $99 fee includes the book. Call 803-535-1236 for details.