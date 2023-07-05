Vance officials are seeking to proactively head off anticipated problems arising from increasing traffic on Old Number Six Highway (S.C. 6).

The two-lane highway is the main artery along the southern shore of Lake Marion. It has an interchange with Interstate 95, so it’s used by tourists and vacationers in addition to locals.

A particular area of the town officials’ concern is the highway’s intersection with Mill Creek Road, which leads to a residential subdivision and a boat landing on Lake Marion, and the nearby intersection with Vance Road (S.C. 210).

Emeri’s Eatery and Family Dollar are the most recent arrivals to that area, joining the First Stop convenience store, the Wright Way Child Development Center and the Wright Way After School Center.

The growth not only increases traffic volumes, but it also increases the number of vehicles that are slowing, stopping, turning and entering the highway.

Vance Mayor Michael Aiken Sr. asked the South Carolina Department of Transportation to install “intersection ahead” signs on Old Number Six Highway.

“They did respond to that immediately, and I commend them for that,” Aiken informed the town council during their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

But speeding remains a problem, and when vehicles are allowed to pass each other, more vehicles can exceed the posted 45-mph limit, Aiken added.

A no-passing zone ends about 300 feet west of the Family Dollar. Aiken asked highway officials to extend the zone by another 2,200 feet – roughly 4/10 of a mile – westward to the James “Boy” Davis Senior Citizens Center and the adjacent Family Health Centers clinic.

SCDOT District 7 Traffic Engineer Ems Baskin replied in an email that the easternmost 300 feet of the requested extension “could potentially benefit from marking a double solid yellow centerline in the future. ... However, they are not likely needed at this time.”

“They are going by the standards. We are going by what we see,” Aiken said, explaining that he and a council member both reside in the vicinity and witness traffic conditions first-hand on a daily basis.

There has been at least one fatality on that stretch of highway: pedestrian Eli Jamison died after being struck by a car two days after Christmas 2018. Town officials wondered aloud how many more people have to die before the highway department can act.

“We’re trying to prevent (accidents),” Aiken said. “We need these solid lines. It’s a step for the safety of our citizens.”

Even more growth – and vehicular traffic – is coming to the area.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, July 12, to consider approving the preliminary plans for the 223-acre Clark residential development on Old Number Six Highway, just west of Vance.

The mayor said that he is trying to schedule a meeting with state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, state transportation officials, county officials, and local residents and business owners.

Aiken has suggested having the meeting in conjunction with the council’s next scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Vance Family & Friends Center on Camden Road. But that is preliminary and subject to change.