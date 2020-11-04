Updated: School trustees re-elected; Bruce-Stephens wins open seat

Veteran school board members in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties were successful in their re-election bids on Tuesday.

In Orangeburg County three school board seats were on the ballot.

Five candidates filed for the District 2 seat: Kenneth Hilliard, Kenita Pitts-Howard, Yolanda Hanton, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Jimmy Montgomery. Trustee Vernell Goodwin did not file for re-election.

Sylvia Bruce-Stephens received the most votes, with 1,424, or 28.69%. Candidate Kenneth Hilliard received 1,412 votes, or 28.45%.

Candidate Yolanda Green Hanton also received over a thousand votes, securing 1,301 votes, or 26.21%.

Candidate Jimmy Montgomery received 443 votes, or 8.93%, and Kenita Pitts-Howard received 367 votes, or 7.39%.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls stated that there will be no recount or runoff in the race.

Bruce-Stephens said she is ready to hit the ground running as a school board member.