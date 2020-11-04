Updated: School trustees re-elected; Bruce-Stephens wins open seat

Veteran school board members in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties were successful in their re-election bids on Tuesday.
In Orangeburg County three school board seats were on the ballot.
Five candidates filed for the District 2 seat: Kenneth Hilliard, Kenita Pitts-Howard, Yolanda Hanton, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Jimmy Montgomery. Trustee Vernell Goodwin did not file for re-election.
Sylvia Bruce-Stephens received the most votes, with 1,424, or 28.69%. Candidate Kenneth Hilliard received 1,412 votes, or 28.45%.
Candidate Yolanda Green Hanton also received over a thousand votes, securing 1,301 votes, or 26.21%.
Candidate Jimmy Montgomery received 443 votes, or 8.93%, and Kenita Pitts-Howard received 367 votes, or 7.39%.
Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls stated that there will be no recount or runoff in the race.
Bruce-Stephens said she is ready to hit the ground running as a school board member.
“First board meeting, I’m just going to go and just listen to see whether I can get some statistics on where we’re at and why we’re there, and to find out what is going on, and what we need to do to get more money into the schools for the teachers, for the children, for equipment,” Bruce-Stephens said.
Bruce-Stephens thanked those who voted for her and those who supported her.
District 6 incumbent Ruby Edwards was challenged by Chester Palmer. Edwards was successfully re-elected, receiving 2,931 votes, or 71.4%. Palmer received 1,140 votes, or 27.77%.
Incumbent R.L. Poppy Brown faced two challengers, Teresa Hinnant and Jim Ulmer, in his re-election bid for the at-large District 8 seat.
Poppy-Brown was successful in his re-election bid, securing 9,797 votes, which equaled 34.57% of the votes.
Hinnant received 9,408 votes, or 33.2%, and Ulmer received 8,905 votes, or 31.43%.
Brown said he is looking to continue his work as a board member, and he is glad for victory.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, which is why I chose to run again. Although it is a lot of work, it is something that I’m committed to because I come from a family that is undereducated and not educated at all. Some of my family members are illiterate. I’m first-generation college, so I know the importance of an education,” Brown said.
Incumbent Peggy James-Tyler ran unopposed and was re-elected to the District 4 seat. She received 3,742 votes.
In Calhoun County, veteran Calhoun County School Board members Gary Porth, Ned Nelson and Sandra Tucker were re-elected.
Porth was the only council member facing a challenger, as he defeated Ronald Johnson to be re-elected to the District 1 seat. Porth received 774 votes and Johnson received 453 votes.
Nelson and Tucker were unopposed. Nelson, who received 1,079 votes, will serve another term as the District 4 representative and Tucker, who received 1,084 votes, will serve another term as the District 3 representative.
