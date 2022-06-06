Two Democrats seek House 90 seat

District 90 Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, is facing a familiar challenger in the June 14 Democratic primary.

District 6 Bamberg County Councilman Evert Comer Jr. is running against Bamberg in the upcoming primary.

The winner will face Republican Sharon Carter in November.

Comer first ran against Bamberg in the June 2020 Democratic primary, when Bamberg defeated him with more than 80 percent of the vote.

Bamberg

Bamberg said he stands firmly on his accomplishments as a state representative for the past eight years.

“Through hard work, I was able to help bring 24-hour emergency care back to my House district. That is something that we had lost previously. It was a void that had to be filled, and I filled it,” Bamberg said.

“For 40 years, Denmark had a need for new school facilities. That was a void that needed to be filled, and I filled it. We’re still working towards it, but we’ve seen road improvements. For example, if you ride down Highway 78 in Bamberg County, that highway’s new and safer. There was a void that had to be filled, and I filled it,” he said.

Bamberg said he wants to continue to be an advocate for citizens.

“My record speaks for itself and other people’s record, or lack thereof, speaks for them. I think that the future is bright at this point. I came in at 26 years old. I’m 35 now. In a short amount of time, I have risen to a position of leadership in the House to include the House Ethics Committee, as well as being one of the ranking Democrats and ranking members of the House Judiciary Committee, which hears over 60 percent of all of the legislation that gets filed. There is a massive benefit to the citizens of House District 90 by building on that – not starting over from scratch,” he said.

Bamberg said selfless service is also what his candidacy is about.

“Citizens have expressed concerns about taxes, particularly in Bamberg County. A lot of people have talked about the fact they need to go down, but the question is, how many elected officials or leaders are doing the work to try and make it happen?

“I am one of them who is actively trying to make it happen, including the recent apportionment of what I was able to get into the state budget to have $5 million sent down here so that our new consolidated school district could pay off $5 million worth of bond debt at one time in an effort to get the taxes lowered. There was a void that needed to be filled, and I’m filling it,” the legislator said.

Bamberg said he also secured a $250,000 state budget appropriation to provide Bamberg County law enforcement officers and emergency responders with 800 megahertz radios.

“The county will now be able to communicate over the radio with adjoining counties, which is safer for law enforcement, and it improves public safety. ... They could be on that new system before year’s end,” he said.

Bamberg said his goals include developing the U.S. Highway 301 corridor connecting Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.

“There’s going to be continued economic development along the interstate. As the state grows, obviously there’s going to be growth along interstate corridors. ... That is something that I’m going to work with the stakeholders on to try to make sure that this part of Orangeburg County and Bamberg County and the people living there don’t get left out,” he said.

Bamberg said he is also eyeing the improvement of education in the area.

“There were problems with the consolidation in Orangeburg County that impacts the citizens, the teachers and the students. I think I bring a lot to the table in that regard, and I want to try to help get Orangeburg County schools moving forward in full swing. I think that is something that I am capable of doing through not just work, but through connections in Columbia,” he said.

Bamberg said redistricting has changed the landscape of House District 90, but he’s committed to serving all.

“As it stands now, it’s all of Bamberg County, it’s the 301 corridor, and then it’s approximately 10,000 or 13,000 or so votes in the City of Orangeburg. So it’s kind of like a continuous line. ... The City of Orangeburg is ripe to be a booming metro city in this part of the state. ... What we’ve just got to do is continue building on the work that has been done so far in terms of beautifying. There’s a lot of development going on,” he said.

Bamberg stressed that he wants to strike a healthy balance between advancing growth and protecting the area’s small businesses and hometown feel.

“You’ve got to find a balance to protect who we are as small town, rural residents,” he said.

He also said, “I want to get emergency health care fixed. I want to fix the schools. I want the roads to improve. I want teachers to get more money. That’s what I campaigned on at 26 years old, and I stand on the fact that all these years later, I literally fought tooth and nail to make that happen, and it did happen.

“Actions speak louder than any words.

Bamberg is a Bamberg resident and 2005 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from the University in South Carolina in 2009. He earned his juris doctorate degree from the USC School of Law two years later.

Bamberg operates Bamberg Legal LLC, with offices in both Bamberg and Orangeburg.

Comer

The Denmark resident said he is running because he has a desire to serve people.

“I’ve always had a desire to be of service to people. It started in the public school system, and it has followed me along the way. The Lord has blessed me with some skills and degrees and things that I want to use not just for myself, but others as well,” Comer said.

The 72-year-old, who is in his 12th year as a Bamberg County councilman, touted his record of public service, which began with his 14 years of service on the Denmark-Olar school board and was followed by six years of service on Denmark City Council.

Comer, an attorney who has practiced law for 38 years, is also an ordained minister who serves on the boards of the OCAB Community Action Agency Inc., the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce and SouthernCarolina Alliance.

He is a past board member for agencies including the Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation and the Bamberg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

The U.S. Army veteran’s affiliations also include his membership with the Denmark Lions Club, the Bamberg County Ministerial Alliance and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

He is also a former adjunct professor at then-Voorhees College and Denmark Technical College.

“I have a desire to expand my reach to be of service to a larger segment in the state of South Carolina. I want to provide a high degree of constituent service. Coming through being a school board member, city councilman and now county councilman, I know of a lot of things that would be beneficial to people and enhance their quality of life,” Comer said.

Infrastructure development is key, he said.

“In Denmark, we need a whole new water and sewer distribution system. All over the state we need broadband. We’ve got students who do not have internet services in their homes. A lot of partners are working on that right now. ...

“Government is there to help citizens, to help ease burdens that they may have. ... I think education should be high on the list of where we put our resources,” Comer said.

He continued, “I hope to accomplish being someone in the Statehouse who has a partnership with all of the municipalities, local governments, county governments, school boards and other entities that have a mandate to be of service to people in specific areas. I want to be the link to them to accomplish that.”

Comer said his candidacy is different from his challenger.

“I want to provide a high degree of constituent service, putting service above self. I want to be real close to the people as I have been through the past positions that I’ve held in public office and have what they’re entitled to first and foremost in my mind. I am not seeking the position to promote me or use it to propel to a higher position somewhere,” he said.

Comer is a graduate of the former Voorhees High School.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from Morehouse College before earning a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

He also received his juris doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina’s School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in ministry from Carolina Theological Bible Institute.

He is now a ministry doctoral candidate at the Partners to the Promise School of Christian Education in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He and his wife, Ruth, are the parents of four children and eight grandchildren.

