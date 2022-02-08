Two candidates file for Neeses election

NEESES -- Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton helped with the filing for the first special election since her 32 years of working for the Town of Neeses and, via email on Monday, disclosed the two candidates for the one council seat vacancy the town had as of the filing deadline of noon on Monday, Feb. 7.

Gleaton said the two candidates for the open Neeses Town Council seat are Joseph M. Corbett and Julian Griffith.

Corbett has previously served on Neeses Town Council and also as mayor of Neeses. He also serves on the town's cemetery committee and is a member of the Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group.

Griffith has not previously served on any town committees or groups. He has, however, been regularly attending town council meetings as a citizen the past couple of years and has spoken regularly during public comments, voicing his concerns about various issues in the town.

A special election for the Town of Neeses will be held Tuesday, March 29, at the Livingston Municipal Complex. Within the past couple of months, newly elected Councilman Mason Browder submitted a letter of resignation stating he was moving from the area and could no longer serve. The resignation prompted the Town of Neeses to start the process for the special election for the empty seat, and it was also announced last month in their meeting as well as advertised in The T&D. The special election sign-up dates and deadline were announced as well multiple times the past couple of months in The T&D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0