TRIBUTE: Successor is right choice, Matthews says

“Vernon, best of luck to you. This district has a lot of promise, and I know that you will succeed,” Matthews said.

He also gave advice: “People will forget what you say, Vernon, people will forget what you do, but they’ll never forget how you treat them.”

Stephens pledged to serve the citizens he now represents.

“I will give my very, very best to make sure that the interests of the constituents of District 39 will never go unattended. Also, the citizens of the state of South Carolina. I love South Carolina, where ‘As I breathe, I hope,’” Stephens said.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said she knows Stephens will work to improve Orangeburg County.

“I look forward to working with you and the other members of the delegation to continue the work that the seasoned senator did. He laid the foundation, and I know under his lead you are well trained and know how to pick it up. And so I think there are great days ahead for Orangeburg County,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright congratulated Stephens and offered words of encouragement.