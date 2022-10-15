Town of Branchville: Council discusses audit, upcoming events

BRANCHVILLE – Lori Salley briefed Branchville Town Council on the town’s 2021 audit at a recent meeting.

Salley gave a review of finances for the 2021 fiscal year, and gave a report on where the town stands in regard to the current budget.

Councilman Brett Banks asked where she thought Branchville stood on a scale of one to ten and Salley replied with nine, saying the town’s bookkeeping has been a boon for the auditing process.

Banks announced that work has begun at Horton Field to prepare it for the new walking track, starting with the removal of the old press box, bathrooms and scoreboard.

The Trunk or Treat will be held at Branch Junction on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Branchville Christian Church will be holding one the same date from 5 to 7 p.m. Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples announced that Oldies Day will be held at Branch Junction on Nov. 12. It will feature classic cars and beach music. For more information, contact Peeples at town hall.

The Christmas parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. For more information, contact town hall.