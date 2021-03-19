Study: DPU should plan for retirements; Orangeburg City Council discusses masks, vaccines

A study of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities shows the city-owned utility needs to plan for retirements.

DPU has “a lot of strengths, particularly in human resources, and we looked at a lot of weaknesses, one of them being that succession planning is going to be an issue because a significant percentage of your staff are eligible for retirement in the next couple of years,” said Bill Tomes of the College of Charleston’s Riley Center for Livable Communities.

Tomes discussed the strategic plan study with Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday.

Information was gathered using surveys completed by employees, council, customers and data from a 2019 customer survey, according to Tomes.

In addition to succession planning, “We also identified some other weaknesses, some IT needs, and then we did a facilitated session looking externally. What’s happening in the region, the state, in the nation, that might impact the Department of Public Utilities,” he said.

The study identified six organizational values: customer service, dedication to excellence, teamwork, safety, innovation and stewardship.

“A lot of these values came from the survey input that we got from council,” Tomes said.