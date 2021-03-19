Study: DPU should plan for retirements; Orangeburg City Council discusses masks, vaccines

A study of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities shows the city-owned utility needs to plan for retirements.
DPU has “a lot of strengths, particularly in human resources, and we looked at a lot of weaknesses, one of them being that succession planning is going to be an issue because a significant percentage of your staff are eligible for retirement in the next couple of years,” said Bill Tomes of the College of Charleston’s Riley Center for Livable Communities.
Tomes discussed the strategic plan study with Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday.
Information was gathered using surveys completed by employees, council, customers and data from a 2019 customer survey, according to Tomes.
In addition to succession planning, “We also identified some other weaknesses, some IT needs, and then we did a facilitated session looking externally. What’s happening in the region, the state, in the nation, that might impact the Department of Public Utilities,” he said.
The study identified six organizational values: customer service, dedication to excellence, teamwork, safety, innovation and stewardship.
“A lot of these values came from the survey input that we got from council,” Tomes said.
The study also revealed six issue areas: workforce development, organizational sustainability, communication, organizational cohesiveness, growth and expansion, infrastructure and organizational improvements.
Tomes said there is a need for DPU to improve its recruitment efforts and work to train employees for promotion to address an aging workforce.
Council members expressed a need for partnerships and internship programs with the local universities to aid in the recruitment process.
Also during the meeting:
• City Administrator Sidney Evering provided several COVID-19-related updates.
Evering and council discussed the city’s current mask ordinance and Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate for state buildings and restaurants.
Council members indicated the city is planning to keep its mask ordinance in place.
Evering reported that 35 Department of Public Safety officers received the Pfizer vaccine, 117 City of Orangeburg and Department of Public Utilities employees received the Moderna vaccine and some employees received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Overall, over 240 city employees have been vaccinated, Evering reported.
He also reported on the COVID-19-related reimbursements received by the city. The city received a reimbursement of $412,824.47 from the SC Cares Act Relief Grant, the payroll credit administered by the Finance Department received a reimbursement of $118,666.16, and Orangeburg Municipal Airport received a grant totaling $69,000.
• Evering provided an update on the Railroad Corner project. Evering reported that the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative, which is spearheading the project, is receiving public input from the community regarding the project. Public comments can be provided on the Railroad Corner Project page on the city’s website.
• Council approved a motion re-appointing Mary Jordan to the Election Commission.
• Council approved the re-appointments of Leon Myers and Stacy Danley, and the appointment of Hardy Judge, to the South Carolina State University Hillcrest Golf Course Commission.
