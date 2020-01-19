Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer urged an Orangeburg audience to “show up, stand up and win” in November to change policies he considers cruel.
“We have to turn the page on a cruel, politically violent 40-year Republican experiment basically serving corporations at the expense of the American people,” Steyer said.
The billionaire investment firm founder spoke at Sunday’s Stop the Violence program, hosted by the Orangeburg Branch NAACP at the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium.
He told the crowd the “political violence” across the nation includes a refusal to raise the federal minimum wage, a reduction in education funding, not providing clean drinking water to all communities and more.
“What’s going on in this country is cruel,” he said.
Steyer said he supports reparations for slavery.
“If we’re going to have to be the America that we think we are, we’re going to have to confront the past,” he said.
Steyer’s proposals include providing $125 billion over a 10-year period to historically black colleges and universities.
He said that the federal government has cut 42 percent in funding to higher education over the past 10 years.
Steyer also spoke of slain civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of non-violent efforts for peace.
“We’ve got to stand up bravely in the face of political cruelty,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
He also noted that King modeled what is needed in political leadership in America: standing up, preserving justice and walking humbly in the face of the Lord.
Steyer said on his first day as president, he will form a federal committee on race.
He said that it’s impossible to think about reforming education, criminal justice and environmental policies without thinking about race.
During the event, Crystal Matthews of Goose Creek told the crowd about her 20-year-old son Donovan Jabari Smalls. He was shot and killed in Orangeburg on April 14, 2019, on Summers Avenue.
Matthews spoke about her son’s goal of graduating in May 2020 from Benedict College with a degree in electrical engineering and fulfilling his dream as a promising photographer.
“He was killed by an idiot,” Matthew said.
“Anybody in their right mind wouldn’t have shot into a crowd of people,” she explained.
Tyler Jamal Givens, 19, of Johns Island, is accused of murdering Smalls and injuring a 19-year-old female.
Givens remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. His charges remain pending.
Matthews said Smalls is her only child. The person who shot him to death also killed her dream of becoming a grandparent.
“Donovan’s life mattered,” she said.
She said after her son’s death, she received numerous messages from individuals who told her about his ability to reach out to others and help them through a difficult day or a tough time.
“Through Donovan I have some bonus sons and daughters and we are forever connected,” she said.
Other presenters during the program included: master of ceremony Mellichamp Elementary School Principal Heyward Jean, Orangeburg Branch NAACP President Barbara Johnson-Williams, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Gregory A. Young, New City Fellowship Pastor the Rev. J.P. Sibley, Orangeburg Mayor Pro Tem Liz Zimmerman Keitt, Voorhees College President Dr. W. Franklin Evans, S.C. State University President Dr. James Clark, St. Matthews Mayor Helen Carson-Peterson, Feast of the Lord Pastor Shane Wall, soloist Diamond Tyler, DTH Protective Services owner Shawn R. Hale, the Rev. Larry D. McCutcheon (retired), Good Shepherd Community Ministries Pastor the Rev. H.T. Gainey and Gethsemane Greater Zion Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. John M. Wolfe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.