Stephens wins runoff; Democrat will face GOP candidate for Senate 39 seat

Vernon Stephens defeated Cindy Evans in Tuesday’s Democratic primary runoff election for S.C. Senate District 39.
Stephens said he was elated at the win.
“My team, they are one of the best. We regrouped, we decided there were some things we needed to do differently to get us to this point, and they all came together and they did a good job of putting it together from county to county, and I’m just ecstatic,” Stephens said.
It was announced that Stephens and Evans would be in a runoff election after neither secured the necessary number of votes for a victory on June 9.
On Tuesday, Stephens secured the majority of the votes in four of the five counties represented by the district, receiving a total of 3,968 votes, or 65.18%. Evans received 2,120 votes, or 34.82%.
Stephens won the vote in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Berkley and Dorchester counties.
In Orangeburg County, Stephens received 2,488 votes, or 63.55%, and Evans received 1,404 votes, or 36.45%.
In Calhoun County, Stephens received 347 votes, or 56.15%, and Evans received 271 votes, or 43.85%.
In Berkley County, Stephens received 231 votes, or 60.16%, and Evans received 153 votes, or 39.84%.
In Dorchester County, Stephens received 815 votes, or 84.46%, and Evans received 150, or 15.54%.
In Colleton County, Evans received 142 votes, or 52.79%, and Stephens received 127 votes, or 47.21%.
Stephens will face Republican Tom Connor in November to replace veteran Sen. John Matthews, who is retiring. Matthews endorsed Stephens in the race.
Stephens said his team will look to strengthen his campaign.
“Dorchester County on the June 9 primary did exceptionally well. I think they were possibly the county that got us to the plateau of having the most votes, but not the 50% plus one. I applaud them still because they came through again tonight. Calhoun County, we turned the tide on that, and Colleton County we closed the gap. We’re going to be looking at each one of those counties and making sure that we get our message across that Vernon Stephens is the proven leader and that I will be a voice of the people in Columbia,” Stephens said.
“We’re going to look at the counties that we did not do well in, we’re going to beef that up doing some grassroots stuff in those particular counties, as well as solidifying our base of Orangeburg County,” Stephens said.
Stephens thanked Evans.
“I want to say to Ms. Evans, ‘Thank you for your interest in government.’ I applaud her,” he said.
Stephens also thanked his supporters and said he looks forward to continuing to work and continuing Matthews’ legacy to the next level.
Orangeburg County had a voter turnout of 12.58% for the primary runoff. There were 908 absentee ballots cast by mail, 312 absentee ballots cast in person, and 2,645 ballots cast on election day.
