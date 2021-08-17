SouthernCarolina Alliance: $87M in private investment, 125 jobs to region

BAMBERG -- SouthernCarolina Alliance Project Manager Garrett Dragano brought Bamberg County Council up to date on the economic development group's work to improve the quality of life in the region at council's Aug. 9 meeting.
The SCA serves Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.
The agency had brought $87.3 million in private investment to the region and 125 new jobs through July 23, Dragano reported.
"Currently, we have 84 new projects. We've submitted 261 properties with 62 site visits," he said.
Dragano said there are 82 currently active projects across the entire SCA region.
"We are projected to have a $60 million investment with an additional 392 jobs for 2021,” he said.
In Bamberg County, the SCA has 10 active projects and has had two site visits from 23 site submittals for 2021.
Arnett Engineered Solutions LLC, a pump and valve manufacturer and provider, announced on Aug. 11 that it plans to establish operations in Bamberg County. The company plans to invest $2.5 million and create 19 new jobs.
“(We’re) working with ReadySC to support training and the hiring program for Pegasus (Home Fashions). They're currently are working on setting up a new production line and hiring additional employees there,” Dragano said.
“Even through COVID with travel restrictions, we're still marketing and getting out there. To date, we've generated 147 leads through meetings both virtually or done in person," he said.
The project manager also reported that the Bamberg marketing campaign is also progressing.
"We have a mural planned for downtown Bamberg. Our Be Bamberg Facebook page has increased to around 1,400 followers. Videos are constantly being posted on social media,” Dragano said.
The SCA has also developed a “Behind the Golden Shovel” podcast.
SCA Vice President of Marketing Kay Maxwell said, “The first podcast has already been taped, and it is about the regional workforce study that we just completed. Many of our industries participated in that, as well as some of our leaders in the county."
In other matters, Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. gave council members an update on the college, including safety measures being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We're strongly urging individuals to wear masks, but we’re not requiring masks,” Todd said, with testing for the community available at the college from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and vaccinations (Pfizer and Moderna) to be administered on Aug. 17-19.
The college has a projected fall enrollment of 758 students. Classes begin on Aug. 17.
“We're doing so well right now that we're looking at having to start a waiting list for male students in the residence halls," he said, noting that applications are still being accepted, along with the provision of free tuition for interested students.
A third residence hall has been opened, and the college will also have Living Learning Communities this fall.
“That's going to make sure that students are housed with persons with similar majors. It's also going to be a direct connection with co-curricular activities. ... We also have a new men and women's soccer team starting this fall,” said Todd, noting that Ellucian Self Service will also be implemented to help students navigate the financial aid process.
Building construction, HVAC, EMT and lineman and plumbing programs are among the programs that are provided at the college.
“Right now, the only things we haven't done on here really are the CDL and the nuclear fundamentals and RADCON (radiation protection technology), and that's coming," Todd said.
Technological updates have been made in all of the school’s classrooms.
“Every classroom is set up so you can do synchronous or asynchronous instruction. ... Also, there are several programs that we have that we're working at getting approved through SACSCOC,” the president said.
"We're real excited about the fact that the State Apprenticeship Expansion grant, which is designed to give us up to $3,000 per student. We've gotten a $290,000 grant for 90 apprentices. We're going to be working with companies in our area, and we can pay the apprentices. Right now, Swiss Krono, Allendale County Hospital and Medshore have signed up,” Todd said.
The college has just hired a vice president of institutional advancement.
“You have to have a fundraising arm at your institution. Last year, we had 82 percent of our faculty and staff who gave,” said Todd, noting that the college, along with Orangeburg-Calhoun and Willamsburg technical colleges, received a $1.7 million grant to work with K-14 schools on innovation and dual credit expansion.
The college is also working to create a new entranceway along Highway 78.
"We're looking at still increasing programs. My goal simply is to put the tech back in Denmark Tech,” Todd said.
In other business:
- Lower Savannah Council of Governments Executive Director William Molnar updated council on the agency’s work in the county over the past 24 months.
"Most recently, we're working with Bamberg County Emergency Services to update the county hazardous mitigation plan," he said, noting that FEMA is currently reviewing the plan.
“When COVID hit, we received some money from (the) Economic Development Administration to do a resilience plan for the region. ... We are in the process right now of completing a contract and doing a Labor Market Needs Analysis for the region,” Molnar said.
The agency is also assisting individuals during the annual Medicare enrollment period.
“We've been able to help seniors across the region save a lot of money,” he said, noting that individuals can call 803-508-7033 for more information.
- County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave financial reports for May and June.
For May, the county had $890,236.76 in income and expenditures of $711,372.84, leaving a positive balance of $178,863.92. When the positive bank balance at the end of April ($118,521.89) was added, the county's regular account stood at a positive $297,385.81.
For June, the county had $1,032,376.92 in income and expenditures of $713,067.35, leaving a positive balance of $319,309.57. When the positive bank balance at the end of May ($297,385.81) was added, the county’s regular account stood at a positive $616,695.38.
County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported that the county's general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of May of $9,238,486, with expenses coming in at $6,698,184, for a positive general fund balance of $2,270,302.
He said general fund revenues reflected the $1,366,078 the county received in federal American Rescue Plan funds in May and that all departments continued to operate within their budgets.
- Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston gave a report, including a COVID-19 update during which he encouraged individuals to get vaccinated.
In Bamberg County, 47.4 percent of residents have had at least one vaccine, while 41.2 percent have completed the vaccination.
Preston also reported that a tour of the hospital renovation work site is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The work has been slated to be complete in early May 2022.
The county has a plan to transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex to include the sheriff's office, health department, Veterans Affairs office and the county coroner's office.
He said the other projects provided for under a capital sales tax referendum approved by voters in November 2018, including an upgrade of Olar’s water system, is included in this year’s fiscal year budget.
Preston was pleased with progress made at the county’s airport, along with the progression of the county’s plan to develop a new fire station in the Holman’s Bridge area.
“Since May, we’ve had 73 airplanes from all over the country land at our airport and fuel up. That’s 73 planes that were not here last year,” Preston said, noting that work would be done to get planes to base at the airport.
The county has also snagged an $8,755 state grant for its used oil program, as well as a $13, 675 grant to deal with the illegal tire dumping.
“That’s not going to clean up our county, but we can deal with some smaller sites and get a few of them done,” Preston said.
- County resident Sue Clayton made the lone public comment at the meeting, stating that the council needed to reread its mission to keep the county financially stable and fiscally responsible.
“The concerned citizens of the county are not happy with your new budget. We don’t understand how you can increase the budget by $737,000. The general fund increases by almost a million,” Clayton said.
“It’s true that you’re using the American Rescue Plan monies this year and probably part of next year, and don’t forget that although it’s out of your control, the school board consolidation is probably going to make our taxes skyrocket. But then what happens when that money is gone?” she said.
Clayton continued, “It doesn’t sound like you’re looking out for us. If you look closely, it appears you’re interested in looking out for Anderson County, with the administrator’s salary, expenses and perks, the Medshore agreement, the use of the Anderson-Greenville lawyers, a Union accounting firm, and that’s just what I can think of off the top of my head. ... It doesn’t bode well for your promise of financial stability.”
Councilman Evert Comer Jr. said he was appreciative of the county’s citizens who have expressed their opinions on how the county is being run.
“We’re taking all of that into consideration. At the same time, you all have elected us to make some hard decisions. The decisions we make might not be pleasing to everyone. They’re aren’t going to ever be pleasing to everyone,” he said.
- Council approved an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and Arnett Engineered Solutions LLC, formerly known as "Project Barndoor.”
- Council approved a resolution authorizing the expansion of Quad-County Industrial Park III for the inclusion of a $75 million Barnwell County solar farm. Under the revenue-sharing agreement among Bamberg, Barnwell, Hampton and Allendale counties, the host county for an incoming industry in Quad-County Industrial Park III would receive 70 percent of the tax revenues, with the remaining three counties receiving 10 percent.
- Council gave final third reading approval to the codification of its ordinances into a single booklet.
- The next regularly scheduled in-person council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the courthouse annex building.
