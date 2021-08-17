SouthernCarolina Alliance: $87M in private investment, 125 jobs to region

The college has a projected fall enrollment of 758 students. Classes begin on Aug. 17.

“We're doing so well right now that we're looking at having to start a waiting list for male students in the residence halls," he said, noting that applications are still being accepted, along with the provision of free tuition for interested students.

A third residence hall has been opened, and the college will also have Living Learning Communities this fall.

“That's going to make sure that students are housed with persons with similar majors. It's also going to be a direct connection with co-curricular activities. ... We also have a new men and women's soccer team starting this fall,” said Todd, noting that Ellucian Self Service will also be implemented to help students navigate the financial aid process.

Building construction, HVAC, EMT and lineman and plumbing programs are among the programs that are provided at the college.

“Right now, the only things we haven't done on here really are the CDL and the nuclear fundamentals and RADCON (radiation protection technology), and that's coming," Todd said.

Technological updates have been made in all of the school’s classrooms.