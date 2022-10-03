South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier to host 2022 Lieutenant Governor and State Superintendent debates

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) is partnering with The Post and Courier to host debates for candidates in the 2022 Lieutenant Governor and State Superintendent of Education elections. The debate for Lieutenant Governor candidates will be held on October 11 from 8-9 p.m. and the debate for State Superintendent of Education candidates will be held on November 2 from 7-8 p.m. Both debates will be broadcast live from SCETV in Columbia and will be aired across SCETV’s statewide network.

In addition, coverage of each debate will be streamed live on the SCETV website, as well as on SCETV’s social media platforms.

Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s This Week in South Carolina, will moderate the debates and be joined by The Post and Courier politics editor Schuyler Kropf on October 11 and State House reporter Seanna Adcox on November 2.

Candidates participating in the October 11 Lieutenant Governor debate include incumbent Pamela Evette and democratic candidate Tally Parham Casey. Republican candidate Ellen Weaver and democratic candidate Lisa Ellis will participate in the November 2 State Superintendent of Education debate.

In addition to these two debates, SCETV and The Post and Courier will also host a debate for 2022 gubernatorial candidates Henry McMaster and Joe Cunningham on October 26 from 7-8 p.m.

Press interested in attending or covering the debates should RSVP to SCETV Communications at media@scetv.org for details. More information for press is available on the SCETV website. This debate is not open to the general public for in-person attendance.

How to Watch the 2022 Lieutenant Governor Debate

Watch live on SCETV’s statewide network on October 11 from 8-9 p.m.

Watch the livestream on the SCETV website

Watch live on SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

How to Watch the 2022 Gubernatorial Debate

Watch live on SCETV’s statewide network on October 26 from 7-8 p.m.

Watch the livestream on the SCETV website

Watch live on SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

How to Watch the 2022 State Superintendent of Education Debate

Watch live on SCETV’s statewide network on November 2 from 7-8 p.m.

Watch the livestream on the SCETV website

Watch live on SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

