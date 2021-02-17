Skateboard park possible; City of Orangeburg officials exploring design, location

Could a skateboard park be built in the City of Orangeburg?

Orangeburg officials say they’re looking at the possibility. City Council discussed options on Tuesday, with several members speaking in support of the idea.

“Do we need this park, is it affordable and is it safe? The answer is yes. If you check the national register of safe skateboard parks, you find that they are very safe,” Councilman Jerry Hannah said.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh reported 24 people attended a meeting on the issue held at Stevenson Auditorium last month.

“What we talked about is the rolling kind of course that is in Columbia,” Singh said. The rolling type features banks, “so you can still get some movement with a skateboard on it. The other thing is smaller kids can bring a scooter type of thing and other things.”

The other type of skateboard park concept is called a bowl, Singh said. “The best way for me to describe it is an empty swimming pool.”

Singh also discussed possible locations for the park. The empty lot on Riverside Drive across from the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center was mentioned as a possibility.