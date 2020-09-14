Singh named interim Orangeburg city administrator

John Singh, who’s worked for the past 11 years as the assistant city administrator in Orangeburg, will soon begin duties as interim city administrator.
Orangeburg City Council unanimously approved hiring Singh to the position during a Monday morning meeting.
“I’m very excited and can’t wait to get started,” Singh said.
“I’m looking forward to carrying on what John Yow set as a great foundation for the city,” he said.
Yow is retiring on Sept. 17 after 29 years as city administrator. Singh will begin Sept. 18 as interim city administrator.
He thanked council and Yow for the opportunity to be the assistant city administrator for over a decade.
Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.
Prior to beginning as assistant city administrator for Orangeburg in July 2009, Singh worked as the town administrator for Elloree from May 2003 until July 2009.
Before that, Singh worked as a real estate agent at The Wolfe Company from 1996 until 2003.
He’s an active board member of Edisto Habitat for Humanity and the Elloree Fire Board.
He’s also a member of the Elloree Lions Club and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Singh is married to Jane. They enjoy being parents to several rescued dogs and cats.
The city of Orangeburg is “excelling in nature,” Singh said. He said the Edisto Memorial Gardens and Edisto River are just two of the city’s gems.
With two universities and a technical college, Orangeburg is “an ideal location for a lot of opportunity and growth,” he said.
