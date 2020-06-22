Senate District 39 runoff Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some voters in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will go to the polls Tuesday, June 23 for the S.C. Senate District 39 Democratic primary runoff.

Voters will choose between candidates Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans.

Stephens and Evans were the top vote-getters in the June 9 primary election, but both failed to reach 50% of the vote in the four-candidate race.

Stephens received 4,901 votes, which was 41.44% of the vote, and Evans received 4,624 votes, which was 38.79% of the vote.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Tom Connor in November in the race to replace veteran Sen. John Matthews, D. Bowman, who is retiring.

District 39 includes portions of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties. Only select precincts in the counties will be participating in the runoff election.

According to the S.C. Election Commission, people who voted on June 9 are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.

The election commission also stated that voters who did not vote on June 9 can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

The polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.