Senate District 39 runoff Tuesday

Some voters in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will go to the polls Tuesday, June 23 for the S.C. Senate District 39 Democratic primary runoff.
Voters will choose between candidates Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans.
Stephens and Evans were the top vote-getters in the June 9 primary election, but both failed to reach 50% of the vote in the four-candidate race.
Stephens received 4,901 votes, which was 41.44% of the vote, and Evans received 4,624 votes, which was 38.79% of the vote.
The winner of the primary will face Republican Tom Connor in November in the race to replace veteran Sen. John Matthews, D. Bowman, who is retiring.
District 39 includes portions of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties. Only select precincts in the counties will be participating in the runoff election.
According to the S.C. Election Commission, people who voted on June 9 are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.
The election commission also stated that voters who did not vote on June 9 can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.
The polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The participating precincts in Orangeburg County are:
• Ward 3, Mellichamp Elementary School
• Ward 4, Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
• Suburban 2, Whittaker Elementary School
• Suburban 3, Orangeburg Area Development Center
• Suburban 4, Orangeburg Municipal Airport
• Suburban 5, Rivelon Elementary School
• Bethel, Bethune-Bowman High School
• Bowman 1, Old Bowman Elementary School
• Bowman 2, Old Bowman Elementary School
• Branchville 1, Branchville High School
• Branchville 2, Senior Citizens Community Center
• Brookdale, Brookdale Middle School
• Cope, Cope Area Career Center
• Cordova 1, Edisto High School
• Edisto, Canaan Volunteer Fire Department
• Elloree 1, New Elloree Elementary School
• Eutawville 1, Eutawville Community Center
• Eutawville 2, St. James-Gaillard Elem. School
• Four Holes, Four Holes Volunteer Fire Department
• Holly Hill 2, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School
• Holly Hill 1, Holly Hill Elementary School
• Providence, Providence Volunteer Fire Department
• Rowesville, Rowesville Community Center
• Santee 1, Santee Family Development Center
• Vance, Vance Providence Elementary School
• Whittaker, Whittaker Elementary School
• Cordova 2, Cordova Town Hall
• Elloree 2, New Elloree Elementary School
• Santee 2, Santee Fire Department
The participating precincts in Calhoun County are:
• Cameron, Cameron Community Club
• Creston, Creston EMS Station
• Dixie, John Ford Community
• Fort Motte, St. Matthews Episcopal Church
• Lone Star, Lone Star Fire Station
• Midway, Midway Volunteer Fire Station
• Murph Hill, Wesley Chapel UMC
• St. Matthews, Calhoun County Museum
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!