Senate candidates discuss abortion; health care, other issues also discussed

The candidates seeking to represent S.C. Senate District 39 discussed abortion and other issues during a Tuesday debate.
Democratic candidate Vernon Stephens and Republican candidate Tom Connor participated in the event sponsored by the Orangeburg County Citizens for Life.
Candidates began the debate discussing their stance on abortion.
Connor said, “An unborn child is a human being, not part of a woman’s body that some people would think. Reason being is that if you’re talking about an appendix, or tonsils, or a gall bladder, they all share the same genetic code as the woman who is pregnant with the child.
“The child, however, has a different genetic code that has the DNA from the father, as well as the mother, and could also share blood type with the mother or have an entirely different blood type.”
“I believe that when conception begins, that’s when the whole human issue starts as well, and they should be afforded the same rights as a full-grown human in society,” Connor said.
Stephens said, “I do believe that once a child has been conceived, that is a living human being. I respect that.
“My only exception is that when a mother’s health is in danger or her life is in danger, as well as the child, whether that individual has been raped, or incest. But, I do believe that we as a society must come to grips with what exactly, from a scientific, and a doctor’s standpoint, those individuals who are truly in the health profession who can say truthfully that a fetus is a living human being at conception. If that is the scientific term, then I have no problem with it.”
Both candidates also said they would support a law that would prevent abortion for sex selection.
The candidates also discussed requiring abortion facilities to perform an ultrasound 24 hours prior to an abortion and review the image with the woman, so long as the woman is not required to look at the image.
Connor said he would support such a law because it would give the woman a chance to think twice about her decision to have an abortion, and perhaps have a change of heart and allow the unborn child to live.
Stephens said he would not support such a law because he thinks there is enough stress on the mother.
Both candidates said they would support an educational program to provide public information about the development of the unborn child and about alternatives to abortion.
The candidates were asked if they would support a law to get government out of the abortion business.
Stephens said he does not believe government is in the abortion business.
“I do believe that our government is there from a governmental standpoint to ensure the health and welfare of the citizens in America. Through that, you may have discussions by Congress, as well as our state General Assembly, on the subject of abortion. However, I don’t see us actually legislating laws that actually deal with abortion,” Stephens said.
“I believe that you can legislate laws, but you can’t legislate morality,” Stephens said.
Connor said he would support such a law.
“I would support the law on the basis that tax dollars should not be used for funding abortions. The people who are affected by the abortions, the mother, the father, the rapist, whoever, if they want to have an abortion, that should be their business and their need to pay,” Connor said.
Both candidates said they would oppose the establishment or funding of health clinics in secondary schools unless they are explicitly prohibited from performing abortions, counseling for abortion, or referring to any entity which counsels for, refers for, or does abortions.
Connor and Stephens also said they would oppose any Equal Rights Amendment unless it contains explicit abortion neutralization language.
Connor also stated that he would not support legislation regulating the use of RU-486, or mifepristone, for the purposes of inducing an abortion.
Both candidates stated they would support a law banning abortions beginning at 20 weeks gestational age.
Candidates also answered questions and discussed their views on euthanasia.
The candidates were asked if they would support legislation that prevents the involuntary denial of life-saving treatment when a patient has explicitly directed life-preserving medical treatment, food, or fluids.
Both candidates said they would support legislation that requires an attending medical care facility to provide life-saving treatment, food or fluids until a patient can be transferred to another doctor or facility willing to follow the patient's wishes, if the staff of a medical care facility disagrees with a patient's request for lifesaving treatment, food and fluids.
The candidates were also asked about rationing health care.
“I wouldn’t support any legislation that would allow another person to tell, or to dictate when someone needs to die because it’s just convenient for the system to let them do so,” Connor said.
Stephens had a similar response.
“By no means can I be in favor of that plan. I think there are quite a bit of holes in it as it relates to the right of the patient, or the right of the individual who should be able to make that decision themselves,” Stephens said.
Candidates were asked if they would defend the right of issue-oriented groups to continue to conduct independent expenditure campaigns that support or oppose candidates for office.
“I really don’t have a problem with that as long as you limit the funds they allow the candidate to receive,” Connor said.
Stephens there needs to be some stricter guidelines as it relates to the support of a candidate by non-profit organizations.
“It’s become more and more expensive to actually run for a position,” Stephens said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
