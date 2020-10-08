Senate candidates discuss abortion; health care, other issues also discussed

The candidates seeking to represent S.C. Senate District 39 discussed abortion and other issues during a Tuesday debate.

Democratic candidate Vernon Stephens and Republican candidate Tom Connor participated in the event sponsored by the Orangeburg County Citizens for Life.

Candidates began the debate discussing their stance on abortion.

Connor said, “An unborn child is a human being, not part of a woman’s body that some people would think. Reason being is that if you’re talking about an appendix, or tonsils, or a gall bladder, they all share the same genetic code as the woman who is pregnant with the child.

“The child, however, has a different genetic code that has the DNA from the father, as well as the mother, and could also share blood type with the mother or have an entirely different blood type.”

“I believe that when conception begins, that’s when the whole human issue starts as well, and they should be afforded the same rights as a full-grown human in society,” Connor said.

Stephens said, “I do believe that once a child has been conceived, that is a living human being. I respect that.