Sen. Scott: 'America is not a racist country'

Asked Thursday about Scott's comment, Vice President Kamala Harris told ABC's "Good Morning America, "No, I don't think America is a racist country but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country."

She added: "One of the greatest threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists. These are issues that we must confront, and it does not help to heal our country, to unify us as a people, to ignore the realities of that"

Biden and other Democrats have cited institutional racism as a major national problem.

While acknowledging that "our healing is not finished," Scott suggested that Democrats and liberals have turned the race issue upside down.

"It's backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination," he said, without providing examples of what he meant. "And it's wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

He added, "Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants."