SCETV, The Post and Courier to host Dem gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina ETV and Public Radio is partnering with The Post and Courier to host a debate for candidates in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary election.

The debate will be held on June 10 at SCETV in Columbia and will be aired live on SCETV’s statewide network from 5-6 p.m. The debate will also re-air on June 13 at 8 p.m.

In addition, coverage will be streamed live on the SCETV website, as well as on SCETV’s social media platforms.

Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s “This Week in South Carolina,” will moderate the debate and be joined on the panel by SC Public Radio reporter Thelisha Eaddy and The Post and Courier reporter Nick Reynolds.

All candidates have been invited to participate in the debate and must adhere to SCETV Guidelines for Participation and Format. Candidates include:

• Carlton Boyd

• Joe Cunningham

• Mia McLeod

• Calvin McMillan

• William Williams

More information for press is available on the SCETV website. This debate is not open to the general public for in-person attendance.

How to watch

• Watch live on SCETV’s statewide network on June 10 from 5-6 p.m. or on June 13 at 8 p.m.

• Watch the livestream on the SCETV website

• Watch live on SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

For more on SCETV, visit www.scetv.org.

