Santee retiree challenging Cobb-Hunter for House seat

“People want to bike and hike and get on the water. So in some parts of our state like the Santee Cooper tourism area, which includes the lake, there are a lot of smaller tourism spots that needed money as well to try to help revive their industries.

“The impact on Santee, for example, has been significant, as well as the impact up in Greenwood. It may not have been as large as Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and all of that, but it has impacted. And that has a spillover effect because it impacts the local economy,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“I can raise concerns about rural South Carolina. I’m viewing this through a lens that is not focused on the urban areas. It’s not that I don’t support them, I do, but I am a very strong advocate for rural South Carolina,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter thanked District 66 voters for allowing her to serve for more than 20 years. She said she doesn’t take their support lightly and realizes her legislative seat does not belong to her.

“It belongs to the people. Unfortunately, there are some legislators and some people who think that the seats belong to those who are elected. I think that’s why we have such dysfunction in government. I am a servant leader.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}