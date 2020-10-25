Santee retiree challenging Cobb-Hunter for House seat

A state legislator who looks forward to entering her 30th year in the General Assembly is being challenged by a political newcomer who seeks to enact his own change in the areas of taxes, education and rural health care.
Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is the Democratic incumbent running for re-election to the District 66 seat in the Nov. 3 general election. She is being challenged by Santee resident and retired U.S. Navy veteran Jeffrey Cila.
Gilda Cobb-Hunter
Cobb-Hunter said she is a servant leader dedicated to continuing her work to improve the quality of life for the residents of District 66 and beyond.
“My work is not finished. I enjoy serving and helping people, and I want to continue to be able to do that and to make a difference for people not just in House District 66, but across the state,” she said.
“The take the term state legislator very seriously, and I tend to look out for people across the state as well as in my district. I’ve been in the House for 29 years. If I am re-elected, I will be serving my 30th year in January. I am ranked number one in the House and am the longest-serving member of the House,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter, who just ended 20 years of representing the state on the Democratic National Committee in August, also serves as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, representing more than 700 black legislators from around the country and the territories.
“If I am elected, I am in line to become chair of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation if precedent holds. By that, I mean traditionally the chair of the delegation has been chosen based on seniority. We had Marshall Williams who was the senior member, and John Matthews who was the senior member. With his (Matthews’) retirement, I am the senior member of the delegation,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter's goals for the district include increasing broadband and rural health care access. A member of the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee, she is also co-chairperson of the JBRC’s broadband committee and co-chairperson of the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank subcommittee.
“In talking about access to health care, I want to remind people that open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins on Nov. 1. As a member of the Joint Bond Review Committee, broadband and access to broadband and infrastructure in terms of roads and highways are two major areas in particular that I have been working on. I am co-chairing for JBRC the broadband committee, which dealt with the issue of providing mobile hot spots to schools across the state,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter added, “With the state Infrastructure Bank subcommittee, I am looking at ways that rural counties can access state Infrastructure Bank funds because rural South Carolina has been left out when it comes to both broadband as well as infrastructure funds for roads and bridges.”
She would like to continue her work in increasing broadband access and bolstering funding for the enhancement of rural road and highway infrastructure.
“In particular with broadband, while mobile hot spots were an immediate solution, that does not address the gaps across the state as far as access to broadband. Those are things I am currently working on and have been working on since the pandemic. I intend to continue on those two areas.
“And then, of course, there’s my usual fight for state employee pay. Especially in this pandemic, we have seen essential workers in effect become expendable workers. A lot of those essential workers are state employees, and the pandemic has really demonstrated in more ways than one the value added that state employees give,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“We need to compensate them for their service. So that’s an ongoing fight. I’ve been fighting that fight for as long as I’ve been in the Legislature. That and access to health care,” she said.
She said she has also been involved in the distribution of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars, including the $115 million that state Gov. Henry McMaster has authorized for distribution to state agencies, higher education and local government. There is also $40 million set aside for a minority and small business relief program, and another $25 million for a nonprofit relief program.
“I have been a part of the work that the JBRC has been doing, as well as the House Ways and Means Committee on approving funding for those dollars. ... Local government was a priority for me. As a result of me and some of my colleagues on Ways and Means, who are really concerned about this impact on local government, were able to get over $100 million in CARES funding for local government. That money is in the process of being distributed,” she said.
The legislator added, “The other thing I’m proud of is how I was able to make sure some of the CARES funding was able to go to small and minority businesses and to nonprofits. Those entities have been negatively impacted by this pandemic. We’ve got a lot of small businesses that have either closed or are on the verge of closing.”
Cobb-Hunter said she was also instrumental in making sure the smaller public universities were able to receive money to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing and tracing on their campuses.
“While I care about students at USC and Clemson, I also care about students at these other smaller public institutions. ... I thought it was important that the other public higher ed institutions have that same opportunity as USC and Clemson. ... It’s at times like this that I realize why I’m there,” she said, noting that she has also fought for tourism dollars to be routed to entities in smaller tourism areas beyond Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Columbia, Charleston and Greenville.
“People want to bike and hike and get on the water. So in some parts of our state like the Santee Cooper tourism area, which includes the lake, there are a lot of smaller tourism spots that needed money as well to try to help revive their industries.
“The impact on Santee, for example, has been significant, as well as the impact up in Greenwood. It may not have been as large as Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and all of that, but it has impacted. And that has a spillover effect because it impacts the local economy,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“I can raise concerns about rural South Carolina. I’m viewing this through a lens that is not focused on the urban areas. It’s not that I don’t support them, I do, but I am a very strong advocate for rural South Carolina,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter thanked District 66 voters for allowing her to serve for more than 20 years. She said she doesn’t take their support lightly and realizes her legislative seat does not belong to her.
“It belongs to the people. Unfortunately, there are some legislators and some people who think that the seats belong to those who are elected. I think that’s why we have such dysfunction in government. I am a servant leader.
“That’s why I don’t take anything for granted. I recognize that people have a choice. I believe they ought to have a choice. So I am not one who gets upset about opposition because I still 29 years later say, ‘May the work I’ve done speak for me.’ So it will be up to the people in District 66 as to whether they think the work I’ve done deserves another term,” she said.
She has prioritized working with the Association of Counties, whose chairman is Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright.
“We’re going to hear from the Association of Counties and from the Municipal Association. I have had conversations with Chairman Wright just to make sure that the 46 counties’ voices and input is heard,” she said, noting that she has also been working with the state Department of Transportation on road improvements such as widening the interstate from Exit 199 to Exit 125.
She said the pandemic presents an ongoing challenge.
"We are not out of the woods yet. We have not turned the corner. This virus is deadly, and we need people wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and washing their hands. ... I just want to encourage them to stay vigilant and be safe. There is still not enough known about the transmission, treatment and tracing of this virus,” she said.
A native of Gifford, Florida, Cobb-Hunter, who will turn 68 on Nov. 5, is a graduate of Florida A&M University and Florida State University. She has been married to Dr. Terry K. Hunter for 45 years and has resided in Orangeburg County for more than 40 years.
Jeffrey Cila
Cila is a Santee resident who said he has the time and dedication to serve the residents of District 66, particularly since he is retired and his three children are grown.
“It’s also something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve followed what we’ve been doing in the state. I think it’s just time now for me to give it a try,” Cila said.
“I was working at Lexington Medical Center for the last six years. Prior to that, I worked 15 years for the University of South Carolina and prior to that, I was retired from the United States Navy after 22 years,” said Cila, who is chairperson of the administrative board at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Santee.
The 61-year-old Wisconsin native says reducing vehicle property tax and increasing school achievement are among the issues he plans to address if elected to the District 66 seat.
“Well, I’d first like us to take a serious look at the taxation on our citizens, especially vehicle property tax. I’d like to see us be able to start phasing that out, or greatly reduce it so we’re not so reliant on that as a tax revenue,” he said.
Cila added, “District 66 has some wonderful little communities in it, about 12, but I think they all are struggling a little bit when you drive through and look through the neighborhoods and look at the storefronts that have closed. I think it’s time that we take a serious look at reducing the tax burden on the citizens and look at how we can help to revitalize those small towns so that they can provide the services they need.”
Addressing education and rural health needs are among his priorities.
“I’ve been following education. ... Abbeville vs. South Carolina just kind of languished. It went in and out of court. Some legislative changes came, but I was disappointed to find that in 2017, the state Supreme Court just set it aside as if they didn’t need to rule on it because certain remedies had been put in place,” he said.
The South Carolina Supreme Court handed down a decision in the Abbeville-vs.-South Carolina lawsuit, concluding that the state had failed to provide what it calls a “minimally adequate” education for children in rural, poor counties and instructing the state to address the issue.
“But following that, we’ve just consolidated those school districts in Orangeburg into one large consolidated countywide school district with some new construction and some changes in how schools are funded, but it’s time to work on the achievement. We have got to help parents and help our children do reading and math better and faster,” he said.
Cila continued, “As far as rural health, we have rural communities and it’s hard to get a doctor to set up a practice. We were fortunate in this Elloree and Santee area to have Dr. Richard Carpenter, but ... we need some ways to get more doctors into our rural areas that are affordable, or health practitioners working under a doctor.”
He added, “With Orangeburg’s Regional Medical Center, it’s just vital to have a hospital and an emergency room close by. They’ve made some outreach in getting some satellite facilities created. I’d just like to see if we can get a little bit more out there so folks don’t feel like if they’ve got an emergency, they don’t have to travel a great distance to be seen.”
Cila said he wants the community to know he is not a politician, but just someone who wants change.
“I’m a resident here, I’m not a politician. I’ve been moving around a lot on social media trying to communicate with folks in this COVID environment. Folks just don’t like politicians, and just because I’m running, doesn’t necessarily mean I’m a politician. So I’m one of them,” he said.
He and his wife, Debra, also a U.S. Navy veteran, are the parents of three grown children.
“I’ve lived in this community. Our children grew up here. We’re staying right here, and we see the same problems they see. So just give me a fair look and don’t label me with the frustration that we all share sometimes of our politicians,” Cila said.
“I like this area. This is a rich area with a lot of potential, great agriculture. We could probably use a little more stable industry that people can build careers around. I’m sure that the textile industry when it left this area left a big void that’s been slow to put back in place. There are some great industrial companies around the Orangeburg city itself.
“I’d like to see if we could spread that out so communities feel like they have not only their own infrastructure, but businesses that support and are in and around their communities so they have some long-term stake in how those communities grow and help to keep those communities up,” he said.
Cila doesn’t want to raise taxes to accomplish his goals.
“It doesn’t take only tax money to do these things. I’m a big proponent of public and private partnerships. Create incentives for businesses to come to bring investment money, not to take it out of the pockets of the people who are living there and try to create something. These are great areas that we need to publicize.
“I want to help publicize a little bit the good things we have here in District 66 to attract investors that will work with these communities. I don’t want to overrun them, I don’t want to overtax them. I don’t want my taxes to go up either,” he said.
Cila, whose campaign slogan is “Without change, nothing changes," says he harbors no ill will against Cobb-Hunter but just wants to run things differently.
“I have no ill will for Ms. Cobb-Hunter. She’s been doing a job for 28 years. If I could just say anything magnanimous, I think it’s time we give her a break. Bless her heart," he said.
