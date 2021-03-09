Santee councilmen graduate from MASC institute

Santee councilmen Robert Thrower Anderson and Gregory King have graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s virtual Hometown Legislative Action Week in February.

The Municipal Association offers the Advanced Institute exclusively to graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Created in 2014, the Advanced Institute provides elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The Advanced Institute allows mayors and councilmembers to explore in depth many governance topics that can make them more effective leaders for their cities and towns,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning for the Municipal Association.

Graduating officials have participated in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country, including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.