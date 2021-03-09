Sandy Run Fire seeks to borrow for upgrades

ST. MATTHEWS – Sandy Run’s fire chief says the department wants to borrow money to improve service and promote industry in the upper part of Calhoun County.

“We want to try and issue a debt bond for $700,000 for four years,” Chief Gary Hardee told Calhoun County Council on Monday.

“The biggest thing we have in there is we paid off our newly purchased engine for $317,000. We go ahead a pay that off and that will save us $40,000 for nine years,” he said.

It’s also looking to expand its building and purchase equipment, he said.

“Our full effort of this is to try and get a full-time person hired at Sandy Run to not only support the industrial park but the citizens up there. One full-time person, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Hardee said.

The salary of a full-time employee would be around $40,000.

“Right now, we’re all volunteers. During the day, it’s kind of hard to get people in there. So, if we had a full-time person, they would be able to handle most of our paperwork, pre-plan and look at all the new growth in the area, and set out some plans for us,” Hardee said.

Hardee said the department also needs to purchase gear.