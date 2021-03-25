S.C. State seeking $12 million; Clark: ‘Invest in this state’s flagship HBCU'

“They want a nice place where they’re going to live, and they want a nice place where they’re going to hang out. Your lecture halls may not be the greatest, but your student center and your residence halls, that sets things apart,” Clark said.

“We are in the need of a refreshed residence hall,” Clark said.

A new residence hall would house 250 students, and also serve as a big attraction for prospective students that visit the campus, according to Clark.

The university would also like to establish what Clark called a “Student Activity Learning and Innovation Center.”

The center would be “a place where you have the social activity, which is really important in a place like Orangeburg because, quite frankly, there’s really nothing much to do in Orangeburg socially, so students come there and we end up with students leaving on the weekend or wanting a lot of things to do,” Clark said.

The center would allow students to explore, innovate and hang out with others.

“That would be a major attraction for anyone coming to the campus,” Clark said.

Clark said student retention is affected by students being unable to pay off their balances.