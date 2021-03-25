S.C. State seeking $12 million; Clark: ‘Invest in this state’s flagship HBCU'

COLUMBIA – South Carolina State University is asking for state funds to help increase enrollment.
University President James Clark appeared before the Higher Education Subcommittee of the Senate Finance Committee in Columbia on Thursday, detailing the school's funding request.
Clark stated the university is seeking almost $12 million for student success, enrollment and retention.
The money would allow the university to increase the number of transfer students by 20%, increase the retention rates of all students from fall to spring by two points, increase the retention of all students from fall to fall by two points and increase the number of on-line classes the university offers, among other things, he said.
The university’s Faculty Senate has issued a vote of no confidence in the president citing, among other things, declining enrollment. Some university employees have questioned whether the vote is representative of the faculty as a whole.
Clark told the state senators that enrollment was expected to increase before the pandemic.
“We were looking at a 40-plus percent growth in first-time student applications. We were looking at 30% growth in first-time student admits that we admitted,” Clark said.
Clark said the university’s enrollment is just below 2,000 students.
“When you have a population that’s over 80% Pell (Grant) eligible, and there are other institutions that have funds, as you know we’re cash tight, another $500 or $1,000 or $2,000 switches a student over,” Clark said.
Clark stated that $4 million would cover 300 Pell Grant students.
Clark said the recruitment of students who boast state scholarship funding is also important.
“On the academic side, we have students that actually bring more state scholarship funds to the table. So, we really need to be trying to attract some of those students as well, to help offset things. But again, if there’s places that can offer to top them off fully, that’s where they’re going to go,” he said.
Clark stated that $3 million would allow the institution to provide a full scholarship to 200 students.
Attracting students to the university is also impacted by the physical makeup of the campus, Clark said.
“There is a physical component, there’s a facilities component. As you know, many of our buildings were built some time ago. Many of our buildings did in fact end up in a tough situation regarding maintenance. Some had to be demolished, and some of that’s happening right now,” Clark said.
Clark said students often look at student housing and activity centers when visiting colleges and universities.
“They want a nice place where they’re going to live, and they want a nice place where they’re going to hang out. Your lecture halls may not be the greatest, but your student center and your residence halls, that sets things apart,” Clark said.
“We are in the need of a refreshed residence hall,” Clark said.
A new residence hall would house 250 students, and also serve as a big attraction for prospective students that visit the campus, according to Clark.
The university would also like to establish what Clark called a “Student Activity Learning and Innovation Center.”
The center would be “a place where you have the social activity, which is really important in a place like Orangeburg because, quite frankly, there’s really nothing much to do in Orangeburg socially, so students come there and we end up with students leaving on the weekend or wanting a lot of things to do,” Clark said.
The center would allow students to explore, innovate and hang out with others.
“That would be a major attraction for anyone coming to the campus,” Clark said.
Clark said student retention is affected by students being unable to pay off their balances.
“Right now, we have over 600 students that we could be bringing back, but the problem is they have balances over $3 million,” Clark said.
He noted that he established the Presidential Promise program to offset students’ balances in exchange for volunteer services and helping the university.
Clark also noted that the university is putting together a student success and retention center supplemented by a $2 million gift.
“We must work on maintaining our students with mentoring and tutoring,” Clark said.
Enhancing existing programs, and establishing new programs, is also important in targeting prospective students, Clark said.
Clark said the university has the opportunity to access $11 million in federal funding. Those funds could be used to put together a transportation facility and establish transportation programs, he said.
The university will also pursue research grant funding specifically for HBCUs.
“We ask you to invest in my, invest in your, invest in this state’s flagship HBCU because our students need it, our families need it, our communities need it and this state, this nation needs what South Carolina State produces,” Clark said.
