S.C. Senate redistricting public hearing to be held in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA -- The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Redistricting Subcommittee has scheduled 10 hearings throughout the state to receive public testimony about interests to be considered in redrawing district lines. There are four public hearings remaining, including one in Orangeburg.
On Aug 9, at public hearing will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The hearing will be held in Room C-118 on campus.
These hearings will not be to propose plans. That opportunity will be available at a later time.
You may attend the public hearings and speak either online or in person. To help the subcommittee prepare for the public hearings, you may sign up to speak on the website at https://redistricting.scsenate.gov. If you would like to testify virtually via Zoom, send an online request to speak by 4 p.m. the day of the scheduled public hearing at which you wish to speak. If you attend a hearing in person, a form will be available to sign up to speak at that location. A single request, either online or in person, is all that is needed to speak at a public hearing. Please note that the information you provide the subcommittee will become part of the public record.
Maps are available online and at the hearings to help speakers identify specific areas they wish to discuss.
If you are not able to attend a public hearing, you may still submit information to the subcommittee by mail at P.O. Box 142, Columbia, SC 29202 or email at redistricting@scsenate.gov.
More information about the hearing locations and campus maps are available on the S. C. Senate meeting schedule: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/meetings.php?chamber=S (Click on the relevant hearing’s agenda link.)