S.C. Senate redistricting public hearing to be held in Orangeburg

You may attend the public hearings and speak either online or in person. To help the subcommittee prepare for the public hearings, you may sign up to speak on the website at https://redistricting.scsenate.gov. If you would like to testify virtually via Zoom, send an online request to speak by 4 p.m. the day of the scheduled public hearing at which you wish to speak. If you attend a hearing in person, a form will be available to sign up to speak at that location. A single request, either online or in person, is all that is needed to speak at a public hearing. Please note that the information you provide the subcommittee will become part of the public record.