S.C. House resolution honors social workers

State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, recently introduced a resolution passed by the House honoring social workers in the state.

The following remarks were made by Christopher Nettles, RN, Regional Staff Development Coordinator, following presentation of the S.C. State House resolution to Medical Services of America:

“On behalf of my esteemed colleagues of Medical Services of America (MSA Home Health & Hospice), it is with profound humility and deepest gratitude, we accept this resolution honoring social workers across this great state.

“With COVID having changed the landscape of our lives, the social needs of patients and families have increased drastically. Social workers are committed to rising to meet every challenge while providing compassion and care.

“We express our heartfelt thanks to Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and her staff, State House Rep. Russell Ott and his staff, and the South Carolina House Caucus, for passing this resolution and helping us create community awareness of the exemplary work Social workers do each and every day. Thank you.”

