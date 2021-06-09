S.C. House budget: Raises for public workers; no vaccine lotto

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House on Wednesday put its final touches on the state's nearly $11 billion budget, spending more money than anticipated after the economic problems from the COVID-19 pandemic weren't as bad as feared.

The spending plan for the year starting in July includes raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and nearly every state employee. It fixes buildings at colleges and helps art centers and festivals hurt by social distancing.

But it won't include — at least for now — million-dollar drawings for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Nor it will have a $1,200 pandemic bonus for state employees making under $50,000.

House members also took time during Tuesday's debate to add a provision to the budget keeping public schools from requiring masks. They also put into the budget a ban on colleges from requiring students to take COVID-19 tests and only allowing students who have been vaccinated to not wear masks.

The Senate decided Tuesday it would not agree with the House changes to the budget, so a conference committee of senators and House members will meet next week to finalize the plan. They are trying to get the budget to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk so he can have time to consider whether to veto any part of the plan before the fiscal year starts July 1.