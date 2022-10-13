ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Trunk or Treat to be on Halloween

Mike Dennis, executive director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, opened Rowesville’s October Town Council meeting.

Dennis spoke about the opioid epidemic and its current rate in South Carolina, which has seen over 7,000 overdoses since Jan. 1, with more than 700 resulting in death.

Dennis is reaching out to communities to make the public aware of the services they offer at the Dawn Center, from a 15-bed adolescent program to help youth overcome their addictions with 24/7 nursing care to education for family members with loved ones facing addiction.

Councilman Ben Boensch brought forth the idea of the town hosting Trunk or Treat this year and council agreed. Mayor Paul Bishop suggested that it be held at Fairey Park on Halloween.

The mayor also suggested contacting Orangeburg to find their trick-or-treat curfew hours so they can match. Bishop will post fliers with the time.

Penny sales tax funds will be used in the painting of the second mural on the town museum building, as well as the installation of new streets signs.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov 7 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.